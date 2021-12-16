MORRISTOWN – The Volunteer Lady Falcons twice built large leads and twice saw them evaporate, but held on to claim a tough road win against Morristown East Tuesday night at Isenberg-Siler Gym.
“The Morristown East girls played hard,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone “Mugs” Smith. “They’re a good basketball team. Coach (Haylea Styles) is doing a great job with them. They play with a lot of energy. They played hard.
“That was a hard-fought basketball game. We made our runs. Basketball is a game of runs. We made our runs, they made their runs. We pulled it out. That’s how it should have been,” Smith said.
The Lady Falcons jumped out to an 11-2 lead, thanks to six, first-quarter points by senior Audrey Evans.
The Lady Hurricanes answered, however, with a 10-0 run to take a 12-11 lead a minute and a half into the second quarter.
Danielle Sizemore’s second three-pointer of the game pushed the Lady Falcons back ahead, 14-12, only to see East come back and tie it on a coast-to-coast basket by Hailey Hall.
Unfazed, Sizemore gave the Lady Falcons the lead back, 17-14, with her third three of the game. The Lady Falcons went into halftime with a 23-18 advantage.
The Lady Falcons’ havoc defense had the Lady ‘Canes frazzled in the third. Besides forcing turnovers and hurried shots, the Volunteer defense forced many East possessions into one-and-dones, as the Lady Falcons dominated the defensive boards and put the Lady ‘Canes on their heels in transition defense.
“It worked tonight,” Smith said. “We got some good steals. But the thing about it is we’ve got to get better when we get steals, don’t turn it back over. We played hard tonight. We’re learning. We’re still getting better at it. We enjoyed it. We enjoy playing fast.”
Kendra Huff scored on a putback and Ava Jackson followed with a layup off a steal. Sizemore hit another three and Jackson scored on a putback. After a free throw by Jackson, Sizemore hit her fifth three of the game, as Volunteer doubled up East, 36-18. Another putback by Jackson and Volunteer led by 20, 38-18, with 3:02 left in the third.
The Lady Hurricanes then began their second comeback of the night, closing the quarter on a 10-1 run sparked by two baskets in the post by Megan Winstead.
A drive by Hall opened the fourth and cut Volunteer’s lead to 39-30, as Lady Falcon fans began to grow a little restless in the stands. Smith said the adversity was a good test for his team.
“Honestly, me being a coach, I want to see how they work through it,” Smith said.
Thirty-three seconds later, Huff made a steal and went coast to coast to stop the bleeding, putting Volunteer back up by 11, 41-30.
Another Winstead basket in the post was answered by two free throws by Elise McKinney, who was 7 of 8 from the line in the game. The Lady Falcons led, 43-32, with 5:10 remaining.
“I wanted to see if they could work through it and they did,” Smith said. “We got a bucket and we made free throws.”
The Lady ‘Canes weren’t quite done. Hall scored on a layup, to begin a 7-0 East run that cut the lead to 43-39 with 2:49 left in the game.
The defensive intensity increased again and neither side scored for two minutes. Finally, with :46 remaining, Sizemore sank two free throws to increase Volunteer’s lead to 45-39. After forcing an East turnover, Volunteer called timeout, then worked the ball around to Evans, who was fouled with :30 left. Evans hit both shots for a 47-39 lead.
“We work on free throws every day in practice,” Smith said. “And if we miss, we run for it. So tonight, this is what we work for. Audrey and my seniors played so well. I’m so proud of them. They stepped up tonight.”
Ella Wampler, who led Morristown with 15, converted a three-point play with :17.9 seconds left to cut the Volunteer lead to 47-42, but the Lady ‘Canes could not add any more points before the final buzzer.
Sizemore finished with 17, including five, three-point bombs, to lead Volunteer. Jackson scored nine on a solid night in the paint. Evans added eight, McKinney seven, and Huff had six while running the Volunteer offense.
“Danielle Sizemore played a great game tonight,” Smith said. “She shot the ball well. Audrey Evans played like she’s supposed to (as) our captain. Elise McKinney played both ends. She only missed one free throw tonight. Our girls played hard tonight. I’m very excited for my seniors.”