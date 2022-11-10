ROGERSVILLE – Trey Fields is hoping his Cherokee boys basketball team can build upon lessons learned from a nightmare of a season a year ago.
The 2021-22 Chiefs (1-27) were winless until the final game of the regular season, when they knocked off Morristown West, 51-50, then turned in a scrappy performance in the District 2-3A tournament, before falling to Claiborne County.
“Our talk at the beginning of this year was we’re appreciative of what happened and we’re going to get better because of what happened,” Fields said. “I told them at the end of last year, if you want to be the same player next year, then do the same things you’ve been doing. Any changes in our life is going to come in our day to day.
“So, we’ve been trying to make each segment means something and more competitions. If we can understand the only time that matters is right now, then that’s all that matters. If you’re doing football, give it 100 percent. If you’re doing baseball, give it 100 percent in the time that you’re there. But whenever you’re not, and you’re with us, give us 100 percent.
“I feel like it’s helped the whole school. You know, football struggled some this year in ways the same as us – youth and inexperience. Us, having only two seniors, is going to make a big impact on the young group. They’re going to have to step up and grow up pretty fast,” Fields said.
“I’m returned quite a number of kids who played a lot of minutes last year, but they’re still young,” said Fields. Cherokee lost three seniors off last year’s team – Colin Ryan, Conner Mowell and Brayden Leach – to graduation.
“They’re definitely going to be missed,” Fields said. “We picked up Will Price, who’s a senior, and we’ll have Joey Henley, when he returns from his injury.”
Those are the only two seniors on the varsity, which features four juniors – Colten McLain, Jayden Ward, Elisha Jones and Bryce Elliott, two sophomores- Parker Travis and Jaxon Markham, and two freshmen, Lofton Hayes and Landon Jeffers.
The junior varsity team consists of three sophomores and six freshmen.
“We’ve got 20 kids in the program and nine of those are freshmen. We’ve got a lot of kids who are going to have to grow up fast. We’ve got kids like Jaxon Markham who have grown up and Jayden Ward, who has come a long way, Parker Travis, from his freshman season last year he played a lot for us.
“Colten is back at point guard and doing a wonderful job. He worked really hard this summer, put on about 15 pounds. He had a 423(hoops) league this fall. We’re expecting a lot of things out of him and Will together.
“The addition of Will, a senior, and knowing what’s going on, has helped us a ton in practice,” said Fields.
Cherokee has battled injuries and sickness in early practices, so lineups aren’t set quite yet. “As of right now, it would probably be Colten, Will, Joey, Bryce and Elisha as starting five,” Fields said.
Although Cherokee will still be a young team, Fields is hoping for a better season, which gets underway Tuesday when the Chiefs host Daniel Boone.
“They’ve got football going on still, so they’ll be bringing in a shortened Boone team,” said Fields. “Then we’ve got Unicoi (Thursday), who’s got everybody back. Them and Volunteer are picked to win the league So, those are two big tests for us early on.”
This year’s Chiefs will face the same challenge as last year’s – finding points.
“We’ve got to take care of the basketball and not turn it over,” Fields said. “We’ve got to score when we can, and we’ve got to guard and box out. That’s the key to Cherokee basketball for 40 years. It’s going to be hard for us to get to 80 points a game. So, we’ve got to guard people to hold them to a certain level and not score so much.”
That’s not to say Cherokee doesn’t have anything to work with.
“I’ve got some great athletes and some great kids that understand basketball more than most,” Fields said. “They understand. They’re starting to learn to do things – and Will Price has been a huge part of that. His anticipation and understanding that if this happens, this happens has been wonderful for us. It has really helped other guys come along in that.
“The big key is we don’t have a lot of size, so we’re going to have to play in different ways. We’re going to have to learn how to score the basketball and grow up fast for some of them,” Fields said.
“Practices have been wonderful, though. We’ve got two new assistants, Mylan Brewer and Jacob Watson, and they’ve helped a ton with that. They’ve taken on a lot of responsibility and a lot of roles in places we were kind of missing. Whenever you can have four coaches versus two or three, it just makes practice better. It’s taken a lot of stress off Coach (Aaron) Carter and myself. Coach Watson played here on the state tournament team. He’s been a huge help. Mylan brings a lot of energy every day,” Fields said.
“But I feel like we’ve got good kids. We have kids that want to be here. That’s a big thing. If it was 6 o’clock in the morning workouts or running to Persia General Store, like we did on Friday, they’ve done it and not complained. They might not have been happy, but they bought in and did what was asked,” he said.
“The one thing I’m most proud about this team is we have a 3.89 GPA. We’ve got some really smart kids. We’ve got great kids. That’s a tribute to the parents. Two out of the four classes, we have student body presidents. Then we’ve got a bunch of kids who are active in FCA, FFA. That helps a lot because they’re known and they hold themselves accountable and they hold others accountable,” Fields said.
“We had our first team meeting of Junior Chiefs. We do that every year where we go over how to be a man and what makes productive people and how to represent yourself. Since then, I’ve not had to say anything about the laundry, the trash, that stuff. That’s a tribute to their parents, too,” Fields said.
“I’m super-excited about this group. Even last year’s group, they were fun to be around. They loved each other. They were productive young men. One thing I am most proud about at Cherokee is every year we send out a text message to all our former players that I’ve coached. The things they’ve responded with has made my heart warm and has made these kids better because I read them those messages. I talk to them about those kids,” said Fields.
“We’ve got Jonathan Fulkerson, who works for Holston Electric. Joe Nichols and Micah Jones are working jobs in the community. They’re all productive citizens who get up and make Hawkins County better. That’s the whole key. These young men are going to be fathers. They’re going to be husbands. Yeah, we want basketball to be great. But the ability for them to love people has really, really stood out to me, this year especially. And that’s a tribute to their parents and teachers,” Fields said.
Trending Recipe Videos