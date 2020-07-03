NASHVILLE – The TSSAA Board of Control held a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss how to handle fall and winter sports amid the so-called coronavirus pandemic, now stretching into its fourth month – and second school year – of affecting school sports.
While some medical studies have found the coronavirus to be no more dangerous than influenza, schools will continue to follow state protocols set by Gov. Bill Lee for safety sake.
Wednesday, the Board voted unanimously to mandate that member schools follow the Governor’s executive order for sports activities.
Only weightlifting, conditioning and fundamental work with no contact is permitted for football, soccer, girls’ soccer, wrestling, basketball and competitive cheer. Football, girls’ soccer and competitive cheer are considered contact sports.
Football will not be permitted to participate in 7-on-7 competitions due to the extended State of Emergency.
Cross country, golf and volleyball will be able to continue, with accommodations, as scheduled.
While the association does not sanction cheerleading, it does offer a competitive cheer and dance championship. Competitive cheer would fall under the Governor’s order impacting contact sports.
Regarding girls’ soccer, the state office is exploring postponing the state championship to allow a few additional weeks for the regular season.
Practice could begin on Aug. 30, with the potential to extend the season and conduct the state championships a few weeks later than usual.
Football
Four plans for football were discussed. Those plans are as follows:
1) If the governor’s executive order expires on Aug. 29, practice would begin on Aug. 30 with the first game on Sept. 18. All regular season schedules for schools would be replaced by the state office with a seven-week region schedule for all schools.
Playoffs would be conducted as usual, but schools that do not make the playoffs would be able to play two extra games after the regular season.
If the executive order expires on Aug. 29, practice could begin on Aug. 30 with the first game on Sept. 18. All regular season schedules for schools would be replaced by the state office with an eight-week region schedule. The regular season would extend into Week 12 and the first-round of the playoffs would be eliminated (only region champions and runners-up would qualify). Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs would be able to play two extra games after the regular season.
If the executive order expires on Aug. 29, practice would begin on Aug. 30 with the first game on Sept. 18. Schools would keep their current schedule and begin play with the Week 5 game on September 18. Games scheduled against member schools for Week 3 would be played in Week 12. Games scheduled against member schools for Week 4 would be played in Week 13. Only region champions would advance to the playoffs beginning in Week 14. Schools that do not qualify for the playoffs would be able to play one extra game.
Cancel playoffs and championships. Start practice on August 30. Schools play games as scheduled beginning with Week 5 games on September 18. Move games against member schools from Weeks 1-4 to Weeks 12-15.
The Board will meet again on Wednesday (July 8) to make a decision regarding football.
The Board voted to table the discussion on re-classification and requested that the staff try to secure a location to hold a face-to-face meeting for the classification study session.