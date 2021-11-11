HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Ethyn Council led Volunteer’s boys cross country team to a sixth-place finish in Friday’s Class A-AA TSSAA State Cross Country Championship at Sanders Ferry Park.
Council ran the hilly 5K course in 17:31.67, the fastest time of any local runner.
“The boys finished sixth as a team, which was quite remarkable considering it was our first time in that environment,” Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie said.
“Of the 32 teams and 251 runners, Volunteer had five runners in the top 70. Senior Ethyn Council was our number one runner and finished 27th. He was also the area’s top runner in the race,” Ailshie said.
Cherokee’s Henry Brooks was just 20 seconds behind Council, finishing in 17:51.9, good for 38th place.
“He did an exceptional job,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “He finished 38th out of 251 with a seasonal personal best time of 17:51. It was a good day. It was a very good race and Henry did very, very well.”
The race was won by Jackson Martin of Creek Wood High School, setting a pace of 15:41.69.
Central Magnet won the boys title, barely edging Signal Mountain, 74 to 76. Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet was third with 163 team points, followed by Chester County (164), Camden Central (204) and Volunteer (220).
Alcoa (249) finished after Volunteer in seventh place, while area schools Sullivan East (380) and Elizabethton (382) placed 11th and 14th, respectively.
“The strength of our team was the tight pack between our first and fifth runners, which were separated by only 51 seconds,” Ailshie said. “Having a close running pack is ideal in these championship races because there are so many runners, so it definitely contributed to the success we had today.”
Charlie Wilson turned in Volunteer’s second-fastest time, 18:12.54, to finish 57th overall. Volunteer’s Caleb Greene soon followed, placing 60th in a time of 18:14.30. Teammates Evan Glass (18:20.42) and Roman Borghetti-Metz (18:23.63) finished 66th and 69th, respectively.
Jack Cannon (19:06.38, 114th) and Andrew Dickerson (19:44.77, 151st) rounded out the Falcons’ boys.
“Charlie Wilson had a good race and finished in 18:12 for 57th. Caleb Greene finished with a time of 18:14 for 60th place in his last cross country race as a senior,” Ailshie said.
“Two guys I thought ran well with personal bests were Evan Glass with a time of 18:20 and Roman Borghetti-Metz with a time of 18:23. Jack Cannon also had a personal best of 19:06 and Andrew Dickerson finished in 19:44,” Ailshie said.
In the race prior to the boys championship – delayed 20 minutes because someone parked on the course (seriously) – Volunteer’s young girls team finished 15th out of 32 competing schools.
Just like in the boys race that followed, Central Magnet edged Signal Mountain. Central Magnet won the girls title with 55 points to Signal Mountain’s 58. Hume-Fogg was third with 78, followed by Fred J. Page with 181 points.
Tennessee High (331) was tenth among girls teams. Volunteer (403) finished ahead of Martin Luther King High School (418) and Greeneville (431).
Central Magnet’s Samantha Ouellette won the A-AA girls race in a time of 18:31.37, beating teammate Emma Kate Hamby (18:52.62).
Zoe Arrington of Tennessee High placed seventh with the fastest time of area runners, 19:27.59. Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery was eleventh with a time of 20:06.68.
For Volunteer, sophomore Jacie Begley turned in another personal best time, 20:57.58, coming in 27th place to lead the Lady Falcons.
“The girls finished 15th out of 32 teams and three of our six runners finished with personal bests,” Ailshie said. “Jacie Begley finished 27th with a personal best time of 20:57. It was certainly her best race of the season. She actually fell in the race on the second lap and continued to run. It just shows what a great runner and competitor she is.”
Elise McKinney had a good day, finishing second among Volunteer girls and 75th overall with a time of 22:36.36.
“Elise McKinney, our lone senior, ran a personal best of 22:36 to finish 75th,” Ailshie said. “Running a personal best in your last race of high school is certainly a great way to finish out.
“We had a couple of freshmen who ran quite well. Lillie Bullock ran a time of 22:51 for 86th place and Sabella Borghetti-Metz ran a personal best of 24:32 to finish 150th. Allyssa Gent was our 5th runner who finished in 172nd place with a time of 25:33 and Abby Fisher finished in 209th with a time of 29:36,” Ailshie said.
“We had a great day. These young folks gave it all they had against the state’s best and represented Hawkins County extremely well. I am so proud of them,” Ailshie said.
“It was the first time in Volunteer school history we had either a girls or boys’ team qualify for the state meet and we qualified both teams. Volunteer was the only high school from our area in the A-AA classification to do so,” he said.
The state meet marked the end of the cross-country careers for four Hawkins County runners: Cherokee’s Brooks and Volunteer’s McKinney, Council and Greene.
“I’m extremely proud and thankful for him,” Kirkpatrick said of Brooks, who also ran in last season’s state meet. “He came back and had a good strong finish to his season, which I’m sure made him happy. It was what he wanted for his senior year — he got to compete at state.”
“For the girls, we just lose one senior,” Ailshie said of McKinney. “I actually spoke to her father today and we reflected back on how Volunteer didn’t even have five girls to score as a team when Elise was a freshman.
“Elise’s leadership over the last several years certainly contributed to our team’s success and ultimately a great showing at the state championship,” Ailshie said.
“We lose two of our top boys runners for next year: Ethyn and Caleb will be graduating this spring. Another senior who will be leaving us, who ran varsity several years ago, is Dakota Caldwell. Our seniors really helped propel this program to where it is today. Their leadership will be greatly missed,” said Ailshie.
“The future looks bright, however; with five of the seven finishers returning for the boys. We also had several runners that made the trip who didn’t race who could be in the top seven next year, if they put in the work. They are Cayden Cox, Isaiah Livesay, Kaigan McCloud, Ethan Vaughan, Connor Burns and Joshua Hathaway,” Ailshie said.
“Eliza Smith, who was all-conference this season, didn’t run in the state meet because of an injury will return next year along with everyone else,” Ailshie said.
“We have had such a great season participating in the state championships for the first time. I believe our kids have as much talent as anyone else and who knows, one day someone from our county could bring home a state title. We just need to continue to provide our kids every opportunity to succeed,” Ailshie said.
The Falcons were sporting a new, large tent at the meet in Volunteer’s orange and blue colors, an example of that support.
“We had so many individual donors this year that contributed to the cross country team at Volunteer and their giving is greatly appreciated,” Ailshie said. “None of this would have been possible without their support. I also want to thank Brian Givens Realty; Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport; Hawkins County Co-op and Gary Hicks for their help in making our state meet trip possible.”
What the county now needs is a venue to host cross country meets. Securing the course once used at centrally-located Phipps-Bend Industrial Park is worth re-visiting if the parties can iron out whatever issues are holding it up.
“I want to implore the Hawkins County leaders to establish a running course for our youth,” Ailshie said. “When I was young, we had a cross country championship involving all of the schools. The kids would run a cross country race each year and the children and parents would be introduced to the sport.
“Running can apply to most everyone and you don’t have to have money or skills like baseball, softball, tennis, golf or basketball to be good at it. It just takes time and effort,” Ailshie said.
Area commissioners and industrial leaders may not be aware of how well-attended cross country meets are in Tennessee. In turn, some of the many parents in business and industry who attend those meets may not be aware of the attractive advantages Phipps-Bend Industrial Park has to offer.
“Hopefully, folks will see the value of cross country for our youth and the inherent benefits of creating a healthier community in Hawkins County,” Ailshie said.