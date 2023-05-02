KNOXVILLE — Members of both the Cherokee and Volunteer track and field teams tested their mettle against some of the region’s premier performers this week.
Six Rivers Relays
Volunteer’s Taylor Castle bested a highly competitive field at the 43rd Six Rivers Relays to win the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.11. She also finished fourth in the 400.
The Six Rivers Relays, formerly the Times News Relays, traditionally brings together the top nine competitors from throughout the region in each event. This year, four schools from outside the area also participated. Volunteer had a number of athletes qualify and compete.
Kasey Brown finished second in shot put with a heave of 53-08.50 to break his own school record. Jackson Clonce was fourth in discus.
Sara Winegar finished third in the 300 hurdles. Aliah Laster finished third in the pole vault. The Lady Falcons 4x100 relay team also finished third. Jacie Begley finished fourth in the 800. Cheyenne Smith finished fifth in long jump.
Volunteer Track Classic
Both Hawkins County high schools sent athletes to the highly competitive Volunteer Track Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Tom Black Track on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Volunteer’s Cason Christian finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6-04. Cheyenne Smith registered a third-place finish in the long jump. Kasey Brown finished sixth in shot. Aliah Laster was ninth in discus.
Amelia Metz recorded the Chiefs’ top finish with a fifth-place finish in discus.
A number of Cherokee athletes turned in their fastest times to date at the event, including Olivia Spence in the 300 hurdles; Trey Smith in the 110 and 300 hurdles; Rowe Fletcher, Lofton Hayes and Kolden Singleton in the 100-meter dash; Fletcher, Hayes, Tyler Wolfe, Jayden Gonzalez and Emily Cuthrell in the 200; Holden Sattler in the 800 and mile; Connor Armstrong and Adonis Kincaid in the mile; and a personal best jump for Colby Barton in long jump.
In addition, Cherokee’s Connor Armstrong and Adonis Kincaid also competed in the steeplechase.
Bill Brimer Invite
The previous week, a partial team of Chiefs competed at the Bill Brimer Invitational at Greeneville. A number of them medaled at the event.
Among the highlights:
- Olivia Spence won the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.42 and finished third in the 100-meter dash.
- Trey Smith won the 300 hurdles in a time of 43.82 and finished second in the 110 hurdles.
- Lofton Hayes won the 200 with a time of 24.07.
- Amelia Metz won the discus with a throw of 108-0. She finished fourth in shot put.
- Aniya Bandy finished second in the 300 hurdles.
- Lillyan Henley finished second in pole vault.
- The boys 4×100 relay won and the boys 4x200 finished second.
