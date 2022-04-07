CHURCH HILL – Volunteer went 7-3 in last weekend’s Eastman Softball Invitational, including win number 500 for Lady Falcons head coach Jackie Strickler.
“That’s what happens when you coach for a long time,” Strickler joked. “I wish I had $10 for each game that I coached.”
The Lady Falcons defeated Gate City (Va.), 7-4, and White House, 3-1, on the tournament’s opening night, then beat Morristown West, 8-0, and Alcoa, 4-3, in pool play last Friday, to notch Strickler’s 500th. On Saturday, the Lady Falcons tied, 1-1, with Greenbrier (both teams were officially awarded victories), then split 7-0 decisions with Boiling Springs.
On Sunday, the Lady Falcons lost their second, 2-1 decision to Science Hill this season, before rolling over Knox Halls, 12-0.
Volunteer fell to Greenbrier, 6-1, in the fifth-place game. Powell beat Dobyns-Bennett, 3-2, in the championship, while Walker Valley topped Science Hill, 6-1, in the third-place contest.
The Lady Falcons, who were scheduled to host Cherokee Friday evening, went 7-3 in the Eastman tournament to improve to 13-8 on the year – which is likely to end in yet another 20-plus victory season for Strickler.
“I’ve been fortunate all these years,” Strickler said. “When you’re getting close to 500 wins and you sit back and start thinking about it, that’s a lot of games played. That’s a lot of wins. You look back and you say, ‘Man alive, I’ve had good players.’”
Strickler credits those players past and present for the victories.
“It’s not the coaching,” he said. “It’s the players. Hey, we just give them the opportunity. Everybody says, ‘You’ve got a lot of wins.’ Yeah, but I’ve not thrown a ball. I’ve not hit a ball. I’ve just kind of been over there and they do the job.”
Strickler’s success has come from a labor of love.
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of coaching,” Strickler said. “It’s just a real good place to coach.”