BULLS GAP — You always hope to get started in impressive fashion by stepping up to the plate and hitting a home run in front of a big crowd. Well, Volunteer Speedway knocked it out of the ballpark with a grand slam last Saturday night to begin the 48th season of racing at “The Gap.”
Track owner Landon Stallard offered a special $5 grandstand admission for the 2021 season opener and the nearly-packed-house was treated to exciting action in the six division racing program on the legendary high banks.
Rusty Ballenger of Seymour captured the Crate Late Model feature win, while Wayne Rader of Parrottsville recorded the Sportsman Late Model victory.
Austin Atkins of Morristown won the Street Stock feature, and Charles Bates of Johnson City captured the Classic victory.
Dustin Duncan of Oneida captured the Front Wheel Drive feature win, and Adam Engel of Knoxville took the Mini Late Model victory.
Rusty Ballenger rocketed out into the lead over Eli Beets at start of the 25-lap Crate Late Model feature and proceeded to lead flag-to-flag in capturing the victory over Beets, Teddy Tate, Gary Crittenden and Ross White. Completing the top 10 finishers were Brent Cornette, Michael Smith, Tim Maupin, Shannon Emery and Tyler Smith.
Wayne Rader grabbed the lead on opening lap of the Sportsman Late Model feature and never looked back en route to writing his name in the Volunteer Speedway record book as race winner in four different classes over the years. Rader has visited victory lane in Sportsman Late Model, Open Wheel Modified, Modified Street and Street Stock. … While Rader was in command out front from start-to-finish, behind him it was a battle for position to the checkered flag. Rader took the win over Mason Bare, Brad Seagle, Warren McMahan and Addison Cardwell.
The Street Stock feature saw Austin Atkins and Rex Coffey battle the entire distance (20 laps) for the lead, with Atkins holding Coffey off to record the win. Tracy Wolfe, Tony Trent and Jon Cook completed the top five finishers.
Charles Bates of Johnson City held off Mac Lockhart to capture his second career Classic win at “The Gap.” Finishing third through fifth, respectively, were Jimmy Rayhuff, Mark Sise and Shaun Sise.
Dustin Duncan cruised to the Front Wheel Drive win, with Jason Ketron, Ray Wyatt, Brian Tate and Jeremy Wyatt rounding out the top five finishers.
Adam Engel sped to the Mini Late Model win over Randy Fly, Jack Orr Jr., Danny Pless and Nathan Ingram.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY – S
ATURDAY, MAY 1, 2021 – RACE RESULTS
CRATE LATE MODEL (25 laps)
1. Rusty Ballenger #29
2. Eli Beets #109
3. Teddy Tate #99
4. Gary Crittenden #18
5. Ross White #61
6. Brent Cornette #22
7. Michael Smith #4
8. Tim Maupin #3
9. Shannon Emery #52
10. Tyler Smith #32
11. Jacob Owens #8C
12. Tim Sant #79
13. Jerry Williams Jr. #28
14. Connor Pate #13
15. Taylor Coffman #30
16. Nathan Martin #3N
17. Tim Bounds #11
18. Jackie Hughes #27
19. Bryson Dennis #15
Did Not Pass Post-Race Technical Inspection: Aaron Guinn #97
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
(20 laps)
1. Wayne Rader #01
2. Mason Bare #24
3. Brad Seagle #31
4. Warren McMahan #33
5. Addison Cardwell #25
6. Michael Boyd #3
7. Heath Alvey #7
8. Adam Mitchell #50
9. Dustin Ratliff #10
10. David Bullington #20
11. Ray Jarnagin #773
12. Kip Sawyer #44
13. Jed Emert #98
14. Jake Whitehead #116
15. Nicholas Shelton #9
16. Shane Starnes #112
17. Justin Talley #23
18. Billy Branch #71
19. Kyle Lovell #X3
20. Chris Stine #10S
21. Ernie Stuart #31
22. Aaron Jones #7J
Did Not Start: Mike Kelley #8
STREET STOCK (20 laps)
1. Austin Atkins #14
2. Rex Coffey #8C
3. Tracy Wolfe #11
4. Tony Trent #501
5. Jon Cook #0Z
6. Eric Moore #12
7. Caleb Byrd #06
8. Brandon Johnson #B01
9. Sam Ferguson #41
Did Not Pass Post-Race Technical Inspection: Colby Long #10
CLASSIC (20 laps)
1. Charles Bates #27
2. Mac Lockhart #00
3. Jimmy Rayhuff #3
4. Mark Sise #35
5. Shaun Sise #J16
6. Scotty Helton #6
7. Dakota Bowman #57
8. Christian Runyon #11
9. Chuck Kilian #96
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE
(20 laps)
1. Dustin Duncan #21
2. Jason Ketron #28
3. Ray Wyatt #7W
4. Brian Tate #79
5. Jeremy Wyatt #1W
6. Leonard Brooks #13
7. Justin Tate #T8
8. Casey Pittenturf #52
9. Cody Bean #2
10. Scotty Gosnell #42
11. Dan Sandiford #1
12. Gregory Wyatt #17
13. Scott Velez #44
14. Marvin Sauls #8
15. Ricky Ritenour #24
16. Josh Ramsey #25
17. Victor Shults #12
18. Amy Williams #9
19. Connor Wendt #18
MINI LATE MODEL
(20 laps)
1. Adam Engel #28
2. Randy Fly #36
3. Jack Orr Jr. #13
4. Danny Pless #50
5. Nathan Ingram #7