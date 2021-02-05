SURGOINSVILLE – The Surgoinsville Eagles were eliminated from the Class A Sectional Tournament by a dominant Jonesborough squad last Saturday, 52-33.
Gavin Pearce scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter as the Tigers ran out to an 18-5 lead.
The Tigers kept the accelerator down in the second period, running its lead to 33-13 by halftime.
Roman Borghetti-Metz scored on two drives to start the third quarter, pulling the Eagles to within 33-17, but Jonesborough responded with a 9-0 run to lead by 42-17.
The Eagles closed the quarter on an 8-0 run, but still trailed by 42-25 heading into the fourth. The Tigers kept the Eagles at bay in the fourth, outscoring SMS, 10-8, to advance in the tournament.
Borghetti-Metz led Surgoinsville with 14 points. Jordyn Winegar-Collis added eight.
North Greene 52, Surgoinsville 32
Lawson Davenport led a balanced attack in leading North Greene to a 52-32 victory over Surgoinsville in the championship of the Area 3 Tournament Thurs. Jan. 28 at North Greene Middle School.
Davenport scored 13 to lead four Huskies in double figures, including five points in each of the first two periods as North Greene built leads of 11-5 in the first and 23-11 at halftime.
Caden Freshour scored eight points in the third period, including two three-pointers, while teammate Yeshua Vaught added seven, as the Huskies extended their lead to 45-24 in the quarter.
Vaught finished with 11, Bennett McLain 12 and Freshour 10 for the Huskies. Borghetti-Metz led the Eagles with 10, while Brennan Greene scored nine and Jackson Clonce added seven for the Eagles.