BULLS GAP – Traditional Fourth of July celebrations focus on attending parades, being on the lake or lounging by the pool, enjoying great food at cookouts, spending time with family and friends, along with fireworks – and what better place to view aerial pyrotechnics than at your favorite dirt-track?
A great holiday weekend crowd last Saturday at Volunteer Speedway was treated to an action-packed night of racing on the legendary high banks, along with exploding fireworks illuminating the skies over “The Gap.”
Rusty Ballenger of Sevierville has been a force to be reckoned with this season in the Crate Late Model division with three wins to his credit, and he quickly served notice on the start he had hopes of taking another trophy back home. Ballenger jumped out into the lead with Josh Henry and Ross White in close pursuit, while the racing was two- and three-wide behind them involving several drivers jockeying for real estate.
Both Henry and White kept Ballenger in their sights throughout the 25-lap distance, but Ballenger would not be denied his fourth trip to victory lane in winning over Henry, White, Gary Crittenden and Cameron Weaver. Completing the top 10 finishers were Michael Smith, Jamie Stanley, Shannon Emery, Terry Poore and Tim Maupin.
Wayne Rader of Parrottsville had the cruise control set as he paced the field during the Sportsman Late Model feature, but over the final five laps Michael Boyd closed to the leader’s back bumper and looked underneath him racing in the corners.
But Rader held on to capture his division-leading fifth win of the season, followed by Boyd, Kip Sawyer, Warren McMahan and Dustin Ratliff. Completing the top 10 finishers were Austin Atkins, Aaron Jones, Shane Starnes, Mason Bare and Chris Long.
Josh Henry of Newport held off a hard-charging Tony Trent to capture the Street Stock victory, with Eric Moore, John Stevens and Bo Smith rounding out the top five finishers.
Making his first start of the season, Bobby Mays of Jonesborough led flag-to-flag in winning the 20-lap Classic feature over Mac Lockhart, Marcus Mays, Mark Sise and Shaun Sise.
Jacob Sharp of Crossville grabbed the lead on the start and never looked back en route to winning the Front Wheel Drive feature over Daniel Wright, Fisher Swanson, Jason Crowder and Cody Bean.
Dolly Ball Maupin of Johnson City parked in victory lane for winning the Ladies’ V8 Powder Puff, and Tiffany Sharp of Crossville captured the Ladies’ Front Wheel Drive Powder Puff win.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY – BULLS GAP, TN – SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021 – FIRECRACKER AT THE GAP – RACE RESULTS
CRATE LATE MODEL (25 laps)
1. Rusty Ballenger #29
2. Josh Henry #B00
3. Ross White #61
4. Gary Crittenden #18
5. Cameron Weaver #16
6. Michael Smith #4
7. Jamie Stanley #5
8. Shannon Emery #52
9. Terry Poore #2
10. Tim Maupin #3
11. Jackie Hughes #27
12. Tommy Eastridge #37
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL (20 laps)
1. Wayne Rader #01
2. Michael Boyd #3
3. Kip Sawyer #44
4. Warren McMahan #33
5. Dustin Ratliff #10
6. Austin Atkins #14
7. Aaron Jones #7J
8. Shane Starnes #112
9. Mason Bare #24
10. Chris Long #75
11. Chris Stine #10S
12. Danny Helton #29
13. Tyler Haynes #21H
14. Josh Beal #51
15. Randall Earley #66
STREET STOCK (20 laps)
1. Josh Henry #B01
2. Tony Trent #501
3. Eric Moore #12
4. John Stevens #751
5. Bo Smith #2
6. Wendell Williams #71
7. Jon Cook #0Z
8. Chuck Sims #44
9. JD Smith #2S
10. Mike Eickleberry #81
11. Donovan Long #4
12. Jamie Whitt #1J
13. Austin Atkins #14
14. Tracy Wolfe #11
15. Josh Driskill #B00
Disqualified (Due To Not Going To Post-Race Tech): Clint Watkins #91
CLASSIC (20 laps)
1. Bobby Mays #5
2. Mac Lockhart #00
3. Marcus Mays #12M
4. Mark Sise #35
5. Shaun Sise #J16
6. Charles Bates #27
7. Jim Canning Jr. #31
8. Zeke Armes #207
9. Jimmy Rayhuff #3
10. Jeff Mays #6
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (20 laps)
1. Jacob Sharp #1
2. Daniel Wright #4
3. Fisher Swanson #77
4. Jason Crowder #199
5. Cody Bean #2
6. Brandon Crawford #00
7. David Trent #57
8. Bradley Owens #39
9. Robert Holstrom #65
10. Daniel Sheperd #89
11. Marvin Sauls #8S
12. Austin Maples #23
13. Matthew Lemarr #M22
14. Steve Miller #8
15. Hunter Shults #12
16. Chris Coffey #57
Did Not Start: Casey Pittenturf #52, Ricky Ritenour #24, Scott Velez #44, Leonard Brooks #13
LADIES’ V8 POWDER PUFF (10 laps)
1. Dolly Ball Maupin #3
2. Crystal Stevens #27
LADIES’ FRONT WHEEL DRIVE POWDER PUFF (10 laps)
1. Tiffany Sharp #1
2. Paige Crawford #00
3. Tosha Edens Bean #2