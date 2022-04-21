CHURCH HILL – Volunteer basketball coach Mike Poe officially submitted his resignation Wednesday.
“It’s just time,” Poe said. “It’s a different era. It’s just time for me to move on. I’ve had my run – 41 years – and I enjoyed it all. There were highs and lows. I’m probably more particularly glad that I finished my career here. A lot of people probably won’t understand that, but I do. This is where I grew up, Church Hill.
“I started coaching in Meigs County. I coached here for a year back in ’87-88, then I left and went to Crockett, then Science Hill, then Tennessee Wesleyan and back here. But I’ve made a lot of great friends who I leave behind. The one thing I know that they’ve got here is they’ve got a wonderful administration and a wonderful faculty that’s very close-knit. That’s the thing that I’ll miss more than the coaching, the comradery and things from the people that work at this school. They’re all very good people,” Poe said.
“I always felt that when I didn’t enjoy practice, I was going to get out of it. Because I enjoyed practice far more than games. It’s not being detrimental to the players or anything, but it’s a different era. The kids don’t practice like they once did. I guess I’m just an old-school guy set in my ways. I want to do things a certain way. I know that the younger coaches who are adapted to that are successful with it, but it’s not my cup of tea. It’s better that they get a new voice with the people that we have returning,” he said.
“I think it’s a good time for someone to come in. It was important to me, every job that I’ve ever left, I always felt like it was better than when I found it – other than Science Hill. It was already good before anybody took it. So, for the next guy, the foundation is laid. They’ve got a good group of kids coming back with a lot of talent. So, whoever gets this is going to get off to a good start.
“From a coaching standpoint, that’s important to me as me being here. I’m also leaving with some left in the tank, which I could still go. But if it’s not as enjoyable for me as it is for the people in the stands or the players, it’s time to move on. It’s just that time in my life,” Poe said.
Poe plans to shift his attention from the big orange ball sport, to the little white one.
“There are some things in which, golf-wise, I want to do that I’ve never been able to do, because I’ve always been involved in basketball in the winter time,” he said. “Those opportunities are going to start going away as I get older. While I’m still capable of competing and playing golf, I want to do some of that. That had a lot to do with it, too.
“Golf has been a big part of my life. I play in a lot of amateur events in the summer. But there are some tournaments that I’ve had to bypass for 40 years that are played in November, December and January that I’ve never gotten a chance to play in. And while I’m still competitive enough to where I could go enjoy those, I want to do that a couple times before I have to hang it up.
“Everything runs its course. That’s going to be the next thing I’ll have to give up in the next two or three years, golf from a competitive standpoint. So, before that window closes, I want to enjoy that, too,” Poe said.
Poe, 65, started his coaching career at Meigs County in 1981, becoming head coach in 1984. He led the Tigers to the Class AA state semifinals in 1985 and 1986. His teams appeared in the state tournament four consecutive years during his tenure. He was named Coach of the Year in 1985, 1986 and 1987. After spending the 1987-88 season at Volunteer, Poe took over at David Crockett in 1988. He led the Pioneers to the state tournament in 1990 and earned a conference championship in 1995, also earning Coach of the Year honors.
He became an assistant under George Pitts at Science Hill in 1996 then became the Hilltoppers’ head coach in 1999 when Pitts moved on to the collegiate ranks. Poe guided Science Hill to the Class AAA championship game in 2002 before losing to powerhouse White Station. Poe was named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year in 2000, 2003 and 2004 and was 144-35 at Science Hill before leaving after the 2004 season to become the head coach at Tennessee Wesleyan. Poe, a three-time Appalachian Athletic Association coach of the year, compiled a record of 251-186 at Tennessee Wesleyan, becoming the school’s second-winningest coach.
After a three-season run of 16-66, Volunteer hired Poe, who accepted the challenge with eyes wide open. “I know the situation Volunteer has been in, and it hasn’t changed a whole lot,” he said in 2018. “I know what is facing me because I’ve sat on the other side of the court.”
The record didn’t change a whole lot the first two seasons, as the Falcons went 6-23 in 2018-19, and 6-20 in 2019-20, but the culture did.
In the 2020-21 season, Volunteer amassed a record of 12-13, advancing all the way to the region, where the Falcons lost a 73-64 decision at Jefferson County, but gained a heap of confidence in knowing they could compete with the big boys.
That carried over to this year when the 2021-22 Falcons advanced to within one game of the state tournament, falling to Clinton in the Class AAA sectional, 78-74.
“If we had been at home, we would have won it,” Poe said. “When you get to that level, home floor means quite a bit. Obviously, you only need a few (plays to go differently). When you’re in a four-point game, it’s just as winnable as it was losable. I’ll have good memories of that. I hate that the last game I ever play I lost. But everybody but one is going to end up losing.”
After that sectional loss, Poe was asked about his future at Volunteer, as there had been some whispers he was going to retire.
“I’ll probably know by the time we finish spring break in a couple of weeks,” Poe said outside the locker room at Clinton. “I don’t want to make a rash decision at this point. I’m going to take a step back and try to get my thoughts together on what’s best for me and my family. Forty-one years is a long time – 35 years as a head coach – so it might be time. Who knows? We’ll think about that and make a decision in the next couple of weeks.
“But the one thing I do want to do if I decide to go is I want to go early where they’ve got time to put the right person in place. Because we’ve worked too hard to get the program where it is. I don’t want there to be any question about what they do and that kind of thing because I care deeply about the school and the community. Growing up there, it’s been a little bit more special for me being a Church Hill boy. We’ll know in a couple weeks,” Poe said.
Poe leaves with an all-time coaching record of 659-459, 408-273 in the high school ranks and 251-186 in college. During his four seasons at the helm, the Falcons were 47-69, numbers that would have gotten much more similar had the reigning Upper Lakes Conference Coach of the Year opted to stay on another season.
“I had a good run,” Poe said. “I won 659 games. It was a lot of fun for me and my family and everything. It’s been great. It’s been a great ride, a lot of ups and downs. What I told my players last Wednesday – we had a little parent and player get-together – I coached a basketball game, including the United States, in three different countries and 17 different states.
“So, I got to meet a lot of people. I got to a state championship game in high school. I took six teams to the national tournament in college. So, from that standpoint, I have nothing but positive things to say about anything that happened for me,” he said.
“You’re fortunate when those good times come because those players are the ones making the plays. I never, in 41 years, never missed a shot. I never made one and I never missed one. I never turned it over. The players make the plays and I’m just along for the ride. I didn’t realize that early on. Looking back, I didn’t enjoy the good times as much as I should have enjoyed them. I was just waiting for the next one. When you’re young and full of battery acid, that’s all you do,” said Poe.
“But as I’ve gotten older and slowed down a little bit, you enjoy it. Like the ride this year, I enjoyed that ride this year. It’s a perfect time for me to go out. It’s a perfect time for them with what they’ve got, a bright future, especially with what they’ve got returning,” Poe said.
Volunteer had five players make this year’s All-Upper Lakes Conference basketball team: post player Garrison Barrett, and guards Jon Wes Lovelace, Bradin Minton, Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison. Barrett and Lovelace graduate next month, but Minton, Knittel and Harrison return.
“They’ve got three great guards and some other people we were able to get in the games this year to bring them along, too. So, I think they’re going to be very good,” Poe said.
“I think everybody is going to be better off, from me to the players to the team to the school. I’m glad I was here. I’m glad I was here for four years. The support I’ve had from the administration and the faculty has been through the roof. If you don’t have their support, you’re probably not going to last very long. I’m happy that the faculty accepted me coming back here. And I had a good time. I enjoyed what I did,” Poe said.
Falcon Nation did, too.