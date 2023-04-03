NEWPORT — Cocke County’s Hailee Hartsell singled on a 1-1 count in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive in the winning run Friday night to steal a 9-8 conference win over Cherokee.
The Lady Chiefs had tied things up at 8-8 in the top of the sixth.
Hartsell also picked up the win on the mound. She gave up eight runs on nine hits and struck out four.
Kennedy Dishner took the loss for Cherokee. She gave up three runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings. Kasie Bowman started the game, allowing six runs on 10 hits and striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.
Offensively for the Lady Chiefs (0-8), Dishner was 1 for 4 with four RBIs, Hannah Bates was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Kaylee Cinnamon was 3 for 3.
BASEBALL
Cherokee 17, Cosby 1
Cherokee 20, Cosby 0
ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee banged out 11 hits and took advantage of five Cosby errors en route to a 17-1 nonconference victory in three innings Thursday at The Reservation.
Gage Adkins doubled and homered to drive in four runs, and Aidan Webb hit a grand slam to lead the Chiefs. Parker Travis was 1 for 2 with three RBIs, and Brady LeRoy doubled and went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Cole Putnal also doubled and recorded two hits for the Chiefs.
Travis threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and striking out five. Ryan Vigil came on in relief to collect the final out.
The Chiefs kept the scoreboard firing in the second game of the doubleheader with a 19-run first inning to cruise to a 20-0 win over the Eagles in another three-inning affair.
Brady LeRoy went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Aidan Webb slapped his second home run of the day, finishing 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Jake Elliott picked up two of the Chiefs’ nine hits, and Clay Wagoner drove in two runs.
Landon Jeffers and Jacob Brooks combined to no-hit the Eagles and strike out nine.
Cherokee 22,
North Greene 6
GREENEVILLE — North Greene jumped out to a 5-4 lead after three innings, but Cherokee reeled off nine runs in the fourth and eight in the sixth to roll to a 22-6 win in a messy game Friday night. Each team committed five errors in the field.
Cole Putnal went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs to lead Cherokee. Aidan Webb and Gage Adkins each had a hit, two runs and three RBIs. Ryan Vigil was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Landon Jeffers went 2 for 2 with three RBIs to help the Chiefs’ cause.
The Chiefs’ Will Price, Webb and Jeffers each had a double.
Tyler Lawson got the start and gave up five runs — only one earned — in 2 1/3 innings. Jeffers pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing one run and striking out three. Manning Brooks closed out the game with one scoreless inning of work.
