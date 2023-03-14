CHURCH HILL — Expectations are running high for Volunteer High School track and field this season. Especially for the Lady Falcons who are coming off a third-place finish at the TSSAA Class AA outdoor track and field championships in Murfreesboro.
“This is my seventh year at Volunteer, and this is probably my best all-around track team — both boys and girls,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie.
The girls’ performance at the state meet was the highest finish in school history by any team from Volunteer. The boys finished 11th at the state meet.
“The goal is to improve upon last year’s performances, and I think that’s very attainable for both the girls’ and boys’ track teams,” Ailshie said. “In fact, the girls have a chance to win the whole thing.”
Ailshie — a three-time state champion himself as a runner at Dobyns-Bennett — knows what it’ll take to do that. But he’s confident his Lady Falcons are capable of winning Volunteer’s first-ever state championship.
“That’s what we’ve discussed with the team, and they understand our high expectations. We’re quite capable. Everything’s just got to come together on that particular day,” Ailshie said.
The biggest meets on the Falcons’ schedules are the Upper Lakes Conference meet, the Class AA East Sectional and the state championships.
One of the highlights of the 2022 season came at the Upper Lakes Conference meet, where Volunteer swept the boys’ and girls’ team championships.
“We were able to celebrate that as an overall team. Looking back on last year, that was one of the biggest accomplishments. I don’t think the girls winning was a surprise; the boys winning was. That was a huge highlight,” Ailshie recalled.
The Lady Falcons went on to finish second in the Class AA East Sectional, and Ailshie said, “the hope is they’ll capture that title as we move toward the state meet.”
The pentathlon and decathlon state championships are held the week before the track and field championships. Points for athletes finishing first through eighth in that event contribute to the total team score in the Class AA state championships.
“We need to accumulate more points in those events than we did last year,” Ailshie said. “… We’re hoping to qualify three to that particular event and come out of there with a lot of points heading to Murfreesboro.”
Volunteer will also welcome a pair of athletes from Clinch High School to the mix. Summer Greene and Aaden Livesay will compete with the Falcons through a co-op, resurrected this year to give athletes at the small, isolated school an opportunity to participate in sports otherwise not available to them.
GIRLS TOP RETURNERSTop returners for the Volunteer girls’ team include:
Senior Taylor Castle, the school record holder in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She finished third in the 200 at TSSAA state track meet and was all-state in three relay events.
Sophomore Aliah Laster, the school record holder in the pole vault, who finished third in the pole vault at the TSSAA state track meet. She also finished sixth in the 100 hurdles and ninth in the pentathlon.
Senior Sara Winegar, who finished fifth in the 100 hurdles, eighth in the pentathlon and was all-state in two relay events.
Junior Jacie Begley, the school record holder in the 4x800 relay and 5k. She finished third in the 800 at the TSSAA state meet and was also all-state in the 4x400 meter relay.
Senior Sydney Hamilton, the school record holder in the 4x800 meter relay, who was all-state in the 4x400 meter relay last spring.
Sophomore Belle Fritts, an all-state performer in the 4x200 meter relay.
Junior Rhyann James, who finished fourth in the high jump at sectionals.
Others to watch include Taylor Boggs, Allie Hostetler, Kadey Brown, Lillie Bullock, Alyssa Burchfield, Cheyenne Smith, Carolina Smith, Emmerson Head, Mattie Crowder, Trinity Trammell, Allyssa Gent, Maci Gladson, Cayden Gent, Jayda Kilgore, Alexus Nelms, Chloe Redwine, Gabriella Ritz, Marley Snapp, Jahnae Ward, Josie Sewell, Anna Houck, Emma Houck, Zetta Smith and Emily McPherson.
BOYS TOP RETURNERS
The boys’ team could be led by its throwing events.
“I’ve got four really good throwers. What’s neat is they’re all competing against one another and pushing each other to become better throwers,” Ailshie said. “That’s going to be a neat thing to watch this spring.”
Top returners for the Volunteer boys’ team include:
Senior Thomas Galloway, who finished fourth at the TSSAA state track meet in the discus.
Senior Cason Christian, who finished fifth at the TSSAA state track meet in the high jump.
Junior Grant Winegar, who finished sixth in the state decathlon.
Junior Kasey Brown, who finished sixth at the state indoor meet in the shot put.
Senior Charlie Wilson, a school record holder in the 4x800 meter relay and an all-state performer in the 4x800 relay last spring.
Sophomore Roman Borghetti-Metz, a school record holder in the 4x800 meter relay and an all-state performer in the 4x800 meter relay and the 4x400 meter relay.
Senior Cayden Cox, who was all-state in the 4x400 relay last spring.
Junior John Ross, who was all-state in the 4x400 relay last spring.
Others to watch include Peyton Steele, Jordyn Winegar-Collis, Jackson Clonce, Connor Burns, Evan Glass, Joshua Hathaway, Caden Lafollette, Branson Lafollette, Skylar Cooper, Gunner Ferguson, Daniel Rooker-Melton, Carter Manis, Kaigan McCloud, Kevin McCurry, Nathan Simpson, Alex Polk, Isaiah Livesay, Brandon Begley, Caydan Hatcher, Christian Bullock, Matthew Carter, Lucas Gilliam and Brett Clark
COACHING THE FALCONSSam Barton has coached alongside Ailshie all seven years. A Volunteer graduate who excelled in three sports, he is a school record holder in hurdles. He went on to run collegiately at ETSU. “You try to surround yourself with good people, and Sam’s right up there with the best,” Ailshie said.
Jerry Lawson, who Ailshie calls “a tremendous motivator,” and Sarah Clonce, who works with the throwers, round out the coaching staff for the Volunteer program.
