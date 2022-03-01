RUTLEDGE – One glance at the banners hanging on the wall of Grainger County High School’s gymnasium tells you that you’re in juggernaut territory: 2020-21 State Runner-Up, 35-4; 2019-20, State Tournament, Elite Eight, 32-4; 2018-19, State Tournament, Elite Eight, 30-7 and on and on it continues back the whole decade.
“This is a heckuva program,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone “Mugs” Smith, whose Lady Falcons were overwhelmed by the Lady Grizzlies, 50-22, in the Region 1 quarterfinals Friday. “I think the atmosphere got us tonight. Being here in a regional game got to us. But hats off to Grainger. They play the game the right way and they got a win.”
The Lady Grizzlies play with all the poise, confidence and ease those banners indicate. Grainger ran out to a 12-0 lead against Volunteer and never looked back. There was no pumping of fists or pounding of chests, just workmanlike execution and dismantling of an opponent by an experienced group of very tall women.
The Lady Falcons finally broke the ice on a Kendra Huff drive with 3:40 left in the first. A three-pointer off the glass 1:17 later cut the Grainger lead to 12-5.
But the Lady Grizzlies flexed their muscles, ending the quarter with two threes for an 18-5 lead, and continuing a 24-5 run that would make it 36-7 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Falcons ended the third with their best stretch of the game, an 8-0 run that included a three by Huff, a drive by Audrey Evans and a three by Veda Barton, that closed the quarter with a 36-15 deficit to face in the fourth quarter.
Grainger ran it up to 46-17 with a 10-2 run to open the final frame, then salted it away at the line to advance to the Region 1 semifinals against Elizabethton. The two teams were to meet Monday at Hal Henard Elementary, followed by Cocke County and homestanding Greeneville in the other semifinal with the winners to meet for the championship Wednesday back at Hal Henard at 7 p.m.
The Lady Falcons end their season at 18-15.
“We will continue to get better,” Smith said. “No hard feelings tonight. We played hard tonight. We played hard all season. A lot of teams don’t give Volunteer a lot of love. What I mean by that is from where we were to where we’re at now. We’re showing that we’re getting better every year and we have.
“I’m so proud of my girls, my seniors Danielle Sizemore, Audrey Evans, and Elise McKinney. I can’t replace them. All I can do is get better. Those three seniors have kept us together. They all have shined. I’m just proud of our program. We’re going to keep striving for greatness. That’s all we can do,” Smith said.
Grainger’s Maddie Hurst led all scorers with 16. Lady Grizzly teammates Alia Maloney and Sydnie Hayes added 10 apiece. Barton and Huff led Volunteer with five each.
“I told them tonight to make sure they go get a piece of paper and put 22-50, whatever the score was, in their locker room, and then make sure they look at that every night, every day that we work, so that they can understand the grind and love that they’ve got to give to get back to where we need to be,” Smith said.
“Grainger was a state runnerup last year. The year before that, they were in the elite eight. They’re a good program. That’s where we want to be. That’s where I want to be. But I’m just going to keep grinding to get there. We’ll get there ,” Smith said.