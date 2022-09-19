CHURCH HILL – Greeneville isn’t the top-ranked football team in the state for no reason.
Tennessee’s No. 1-ranked Class 4A team in The Associated Press poll built a 48-0 first-half lead en route to a 54-0 victory over Volunteer Friday.
“They’re good, we’re not,” said Falcons head coach Jesse McMillan. “We’re poorly coached and it shows. We just don’t do much of anything right. Again, that’s because they’re doing what they’re being coached to do. So, again, I say again like I’ve said for four straight weeks, we’ve got to coach better, which obviously we aren’t doing.
“But they’re good. I mean that’s a good football team. They lost a lot from last year, but they’re still a good team. They’re physical. They play really, really hard. They’ve got some really good players still, even with all they lost last year,” McMillan said.
The Greene Devils wasted no time getting on the board, driving 67 yards on four plays for a score on the opening drive. The big plays were a 38-yard run by senior tailback Damien Short and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brady Quillen to Mason Laws.
After a three-and-out by the Falcons, Greeneville put together another drive, this one 68 yards on eight plays. Short ran the ball in from 10 yards and Cooper Graham’s extra point made it 13-0 with 6:05 left in the first.
Undeterred, the Falcons connected a big play on its first play from scrimmage after a touchback on the kickoff. Cason Christian launched a bomb downfield and connected with Colby Lawson for a 71-yard gain and first and goal at the Greeneville nine-yard line.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, the momentum and chance to cut the lead to a one-score game evaporated when Noah Murray picked off a pass in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the three, and returned it 103 yards for a Greene Devils touchdown. Instead of trailing 13-7, the Falcons were facing a 20-0 deficit just 8:40 into the game.
Further compounding matters, the Falcons were unable to move from their 20 after another touchback on the next kickoff, and Peyton Steele’s rushed punt traveled only three yards from scrimmage to give Greeneville possession at the Volunteer 23.
After a 15-yard pass play from Quillen to Carson Quillen, the latter ran the ball in from eight yards for a 27-0 lead with 1:03 left in the first quarter. Greeneville scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 48-0 lead into halftime.
The Greene Devils dominated the line of scrimmage as the Falcons’ depleted offensive line was unable to stop Greeneville’s pass rush, forcing Christian to scramble for his life on most passing attempts.
“Not having Jackson (Barrett), your best offensive lineman, doesn’t help you,” McMillan said of the missing senior tackle, out with a knee injury sustained on the first play against Seymour the Falcons’ last game two weeks before. “We had to move some people around.”
With a patchwork line and under-the-weather quarterback (who was pressed into service when the starting quarterback, Riley Littleton, was injured in Week 1) going against the top-ranked team in the state, the results were predictable, although apparently not to a few vocal fans voicing their displeasure with McMillan’s ultimate decision to just stick to the ground game.
“Cason was sick tonight,” McMillan said. “You could just tell he was out of it. We try to throw it, but we can’t protect it or we can’t get open. The one time we did protect it, we got it over their head (on the 71-yard pass play). But every time we dropped back there, we were getting Cason slaughtered and I said we ain’t throwing the ball again.
“So, everybody wants to yell up there and scream ‘throw the ball.’ I’m not going to sit back there and let the kid get murdered, because we couldn’t block ‘em. I’m trying to protect the kid. So, if people don’t understand that, tough. There wasn’t any sense in us dropping him back. That’s my decision and if people don’t like that, they can pay $8 and go watch somebody else play. We’re going to protect the kid,” McMillan said.
Despite the lopsided result, McMillan saw a couple rays of sunshine through the gloom. Freshman running back Grayden Dennis and fellow frosh, Keelin Releford, the Falcons’ backup-backup quarterback.
“There were some positive things in there,” he said. “Obviously not very many, but there were some positive things we can build on. I thought Keelin showed some guts. That was my screw-up still having Cason in there when it was 48-0. I think he’s going to be fine. He took a hit to the head. I also thought Grayden Dennis for a little freshman did a nice job for us for there, at least trying to do his job. He wasn’t scared in the moment.
“As crazy as it sounds, we had some kids battle and get better tonight. We had to move some people around because of injuries and it just changes the schemes and things like that,” McMillan said.
Volunteer hosts Johnson County this Friday in a battle of two teams searching for their first win.
“They’ve struggled just like we have,” McMillan said. “I’ve seen one of their games and they played pretty well offensively. They’ve struggled on offense, but they played pretty well in their Sullivan East game. They’ve got some kids that play really hard. Anytime you’re going up against stuff like that, it presents a challenge.
“The quarterback has got one of the best arms around here. I said that last year when he was just a sophomore last year. He’s a big, 6-6 kid, good-looking quarterback. We’ve got to handle our business no matter who we play. That’s what we’ve got to do,” McMillan said.
“Hopefully, we’ll get some more guys healthy this week and go out there and play well next Friday. We’ll get rested up over the weekend and go back to it. I don’t know what else to do but keep working and keep fighting. I think we’re fine,” he said.
“Because, as the end of the day, this is a group of high-character kids. It really is. I’m disappointed for them. I’m not disappointed. I told them that last week: ‘You guys are never going to disappoint me. I might get mad, but you’re not going to disappoint me.’ Now, I’m disappointed for them because I know we’ve got some kids who have worked really, really hard at it. I get the most satisfaction out of seeing them happy. That’s what’s satisfying for me. To see those kids disappointed, that bothers me,” McMillan said.
“Like I said, we’ve got to get better next week and see what happens,” he said.
