The second annual golf tournament to raise funds for the Mike Poe Scholarship for Volunteer High School athletes will be held Saturday, May 6, at Bays Mountain Golf Club. The cost is $100 per team for the four-person scramble. Call Chuch McLain at 423-782-7182 to register a team.
Sports physicals set for May 6
Sports physicals will be held Saturday, May 6, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Cherokee High School. This is a required date for all potential athletes. Enter through the gym lobby to begin the process. The cost is $10. All upcoming freshmen need to attend in order to have physicals on file for tryouts, practices and summer activities.
Former Yankees’ pitcher to speak at Camp Hope
Camp Hope will host former New York Yankees’ pitcher Aaron Small during a Sunday morning worship service on May 7 at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.
Mobuck Football Booster Club announces golf tournament
The Mobuck Football Booster Club will hold a four-man scramble at McDonald Hills Golf Course on Saturday, June 17, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Hole sponsorships are now available. The team entry fee is $240. A hamburger lunch with chips, drinks and dessert will be provided by the football booster club. Raffle tickets also available. Call McDonald Hills Golf Course to register a team or call 423-272-1477.