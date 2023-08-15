SURGOINSVILLE EAGLES

The 2023 Surgoinsville Eagles include (front row, from left) 34-Brody Spears, 55-Skylar Hagen, 21-Skyler Trivette, 24-Aiden Begley, 43-Jacob Dingus, 84-Carter LaFollette, 45-Nick Holtsclaw, 32-Dallas Stafford, 28-Ryan Hoffman, (back row, from left) 70-Eli Lawson, 66-Trenton Atwood, 11-Tristian Sizemore, 60-Seth Burchfield, 58-Colton Birchfield, 75-Jaidyn Payne, 3-Derrick Rowland and 54-Aidan Weatherly.

 Contributed/Mike Roberts

