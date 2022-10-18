Eli, Silas, Kelly
Zion & Olivia
Zion, Olivia
Hayden & Levi
Levi & Olivia
Olivia
Zion, Olivia & Levi
Zion
Eli, Zion, Levi, Olivia, Desiree
Hayden Cogdell
Desiree Jones & Rhonda Gibson
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. — Kelly’s Heroes competed in the Battle of Cumberland Gap Oct. 1 in Middlesboro, KY.
Top performances included:
Cody Shanks- 1st in Team kata , 2nd Black Belt Middle Weight Kumite
Eli Markham- 1st Adult brown Kumite
Silas Gibson-1st in Black Belt 40 and up Kumite, fought in Grand Final & 4th Open Hand Kata, 4th Weapons
Hayden Cogdell — Former student of Kelly’s Heroes -Grand Champion Black belt Kumite & 1st black belt Team Kata
Olivia Sacharnoski — Kumite Grand Champion for 10 & under, 1st 9-10 yr old kumite, 1st 17 & under under belt weapons kata, 1st Team kata under belt, 1st 9-10 yr old kata
Zion LaCoille — 1st Team kata under belts ,2nd 17 & under under belt weapons kata, 2nd in 7-8 yr old kata, 4th 7-8 yr old kumite
Levi Cheatham — 2nd 9-10 yr old kumite , 2nd Team kata under belt , 3rd 17 & under under belt weapons kata, 4th 9-10 yr old kata
