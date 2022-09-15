Alea Clevenger (22) and Lauren Stidham (14) watch the ball.
Jaclyn Cooper (9) goes up to block.
Lauren Stidham (14), sets up for teammate as Bevyn Hancock (6) backs her up.
Kaydence Hensley (33) gets a dig.
Campbell Owen prepares to serve.
Cheyenne Capps tosses up to serve.
Jaclyn Cooper knocks one across.
Alea Clevenger (22) sets for a teammate as Campbell Owen backs her up.
Kaydence Hensley, Alea Clevenger and Gabi Catron await a serve.
Alea Clevenger winds up to serve.
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee Lady Chiefs junior varsity volleyball team came away with a big win over the visiting North Greene Lady Huskies on Monday.
The Lady Chiefs won the opening set 25-16. The Lady Huskies came back in the second set to win 25-22 to tie the match at one set apiece.
The Lady Chiefs then dominated the deciding set, 15-7, to grab the victory.
