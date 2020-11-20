BULLS GAP – Hadley Ward and Arayah Altman combined to score 20 points as Rogersville Middle School’s girls varsity team went on the road Tuesday to defeat Bulls Gap, 24-16.
The Lady Warriors held just a 4-0 lead after one quarter and 7-4 advantage at the break of the slow-starting contest.
Things picked up in the second half when Bulls Gap’s Kiera Johnson hit two jump shots in the first minute of the third quarter to put the Lady Bulldogs in front, 8-7.
But two put-backs by Altman and a jumper by Ward put RMS back in the lead, 13-8 with 2:52 to go in the third.
After converting two free throws, Johnson nailed a jumper from the corner to pull Bulls Gap back to within 13-12.
Ward’s layup with :06 in the third gave RMS a 15-12 lead heading into the fourth. Another free throw and layup by Ward to start the scoring in the final frame extended the RMS lead to 18-12.
Brayley Bowlin’s jumper with 3:37 left pulled Bulls Gap to within 18-14, but jumpers by Altman and Ward pushed the RMS lead to its largest of the game, 22-14, with 2:37 to play.
The Lady Bulldogs’ cold shooting continued and they could only muster two free throws by Bowlin down the stretch as RMS held on for the win.
Johnson’s eight third-quarter points led Bulls Gap, which got six from Bowlin. Ward had 12 to lead RMS. Altman had eight and Gabbie Catron added four.