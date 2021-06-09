BULLS GAP — Hoopin’ with the Dawgs Basketball Camp 2021 was held recently at Bulls Gap School.
The camp was a huge success with more than 90 campers this year. The basketball skills and competition camp was for Kindergarten through 4th Grade and 5th through 9th Grade.
The camp was put on by Coach Chris Hughes, Coach Shawn Bond, and Coach Matthew Short.
Coaches helped campers learn passing skills, shooting form, scoring traits, and defensive footwork.
Competition Day featured speed dribble, foul shots, 3-point contest, and Hot Shot competitions.
Here are some photos of the action, courtesy of Coach Hughes.