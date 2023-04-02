Ashley Wolfe
Rogersville Middle School track and field
Hometown: Mars Hill, North Carolina
Educational/athletic background: West Greene High School and Walter State Community College. Cheerleading — NCA All-Star Cheer team for four years — and softball. My high school didn’t have a track and field team at the time.
Coaching highlights: The RMS boys’ track team won TMSAA Sectionals in 2019 and 2021. (I truly believe it would have been three years in a row if not for COVID in 2020); RMS 2019 boys’ team finished fourth in the TMSAA State Championship and the RMS 2021 boys’ team finished eighth in the TMSAA State Championship.
Three words that describe successful student-athletes: Dedication, attitude, perseverance.
Your favorite sports memory (player or coach): Being able to coach my son on my track team and seeing them win sectionals and him being on the podium to receive his medals his seventh and eighth grade year. All of them on the podium are special, but it’s just an awesome moment when it’s your child.
A coach who inspires/inspired you: My middle school softball coach at Mosheim, Jan Bible. She always brought the best out of us. I still see her around at sporting events, and she’ll say, “Hey Coach,” and I’ll say, “Hey Coach.” Then, we both realize how old we are now! She was the first to send me a donation to help fund my track team’s trip to state a couple of years ago.
Best advice you ever got as a student-athlete: You’re not going to get any better if you don’t work at it.
Best thing about coaching: Seeing the kids achieve something they didn’t think they were capable of achieving.
Worst/hardest thing about coaching: Seeing the potential an athlete has, but he/she doesn’t care to use that potential to better themselves.
Something you wish parents/fans would remember: I may not know everything about coaching track and field, and I’m still learning new stuff every day, but I will always give it everything I have to help your kid. If I don’t know how or have the answer, I will find someone who does.
One thing you hope your players always remember: Coach Wolfe is always in your corner on and off the track!
Things you like to do in your free time: I like to chill at home with the family when I get a minute to rest; shopping and going to the gym.
Family cheering you on: My husband, Barry, and my three boys: Landon, Tyler and Blake.
Coach’s Corner highlights middle and high school coaches in Hawkins County. It is designed to introduce readers and sports fans to the coaches outside the day-to-day coverage of their sports.
Trending Recipe Videos