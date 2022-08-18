CHURCH HILL – The funniest thing overheard last year during the various Hawkins County school sports seasons occurred last spring in the Volunteer dugout during a Falcons baseball game.
“We should pick something like ‘I’m a Barbie Girl Living in a Barbie World’ as our walk-up song,” joked – who else? – Falcons first baseman Cason Christian.
Remarkably, the bent observation was hardly noticed, as Christian’s teammates have grown accustomed to his running commentary – which can and will go anywhere – leading to shaking heads, rolling eyes from snickers to outright guffaws.
“He keeps everyone loose,” says Christian’s football coach, Jesse McMillan, who knows Christian gets serious when it’s time to perform on the field.
“Cason played very solid for us last year,” McMillan said. “He caught 55 balls or something like that. He’s a competitor. He’s just a player, that’s all you can say.”
With the graduation of key offensive weapons like quarterback Garrison Barrett, receiver Heath Miller and running back Dawson Dykes, Christian will be counted on a much larger role this year, his senior season.
“He’s gotten a little bit stronger, a little bit quicker,” McMillan said. “He’s still got the same ball skills he’s always had. He can go get it.”
While he may like to joke around, Christian, who excels at multiple sports at Volunteer, has earnest ambitions about football, his favorite.
“I’d like to go on and play college somewhere,” he said. “D-1 is definitely the goal. I guess that’s every kid’s dream, really.”
To fulfill that dream, Christian has been putting in the work.
“I’ve been going to camps, working out and working on the routes, working with people, working harder in practice and conditioning so you won’t be out of breath,” Christian said. “Because we’re all going to be playing both sides of the ball a lot and we’re just going to have to be in good condition.”
Christian said he’s noticed the difference after the offseason conditioning.
“I feel a lot better this year,” he said. “I’m not getting out of breath as much. Conditioning is definitely something we’ve all been working on. We’ve all been doing sprints and everything.”
Christian said the focus was on shorter sprints – like 40’s – that are more representative of football.
“There’s no reason to be out here running 100 yards, because you ain’t going to be running 100 yards,” Christian said. “How many times are you going to be running 100 yards in a game? We’re practicing that game stuff – running and sprinting and everything else. It should be a good season. I really do think it will be a good season.”
Christian, who will be counted on to fill the inside scoring and rebounding void created by the loss of Barrett from the basketball team, is a .300 hitter in baseball. Last year, after a casual bet with assistant football coach John Davis, Christian won the high jump at the prestigious Volunteer Track Classic at the University of Tennessee.
“His mindset is he’s an incredible competitor,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie. “In some ways, I knew that he would excel when he went down there. Because of his desire to compete, as the jumps progressed in the meet, his form continued to get better. It was the first time he ever competed in the high jump in any track meet.”
Christian then competed in the sectional, qualified for the TSSAA state track meet, where he placed fifth.
“Where it’s really going to help him is he wants to play big-time college football,” Ailshie said. “And as his marks improve, that’s what these football coaches look for. They’re going to look at his film, but they’re also going to look at objective measures on how athletic he is, which will tremendously help him.”
Christian said he’ll try to improve upon his high jump when track season rolls around.
“Definitely, because I think it will help me in football,” he said.
“Jumping in football is basically kind of like that because, if you really think about it, you’ve got to go up and high-point the ball, you’re jumping off one foot,” Christian said. “You’re not jumping off two. Sometimes, you’ve got to make catches jumping backwards and stuff, too.”
Christian’s goals for the football season are all team-oriented.
“Just team play really,” he said. “Just get the ball to everybody and be able to win games. We should be able to win what we won last year. It’s going to be a little different play style. We’re going to have to change a little bit of play style and stuff, but we’re going to be all right, I think.”
Riley Littleton, who is succeeding Barrett at quarterback, exhibited his scrambling skills in the Aug. 12 jamboree.
“We don’t have a guy who can sling it 65 yards anymore, but Riley is still going to sling it around a little bit,” Christian said. “It’s just a different play style really. It’s going to be roll-outs and everything. We’re going to be good. We’re going to be perfectly fine. It’s going to be a good year.”
Last year, the Falcons went 6-4 during the regular season, earning a trip to the playoffs. Christian thinks a repeat of that is possible.
“My expectations are to go 6-4 because I really think we can,” he said. “We started off the year not good last year. We came in to West Ridge and got beat by them, 56-14. I don’t expect that this year. I think that we can compete with them. I think we can compete with D-B. I think we can compete with everybody, really. If we don’t, that’s just disappointment really.
“We’re all getting adjusted to this new offense that we’re running and everything. It’s just going to be different. We’re still going to be passing the ball, but we’re going to be running the ball and everything. We’re going to be perfectly fine,” Christian said.
And that’s no joke.
