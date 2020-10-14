CHURCH HILL – Volunteer topped its best season ever with a first-round playoff victory Monday night, 2-1 over Sullivan South in overtime.
Emma Lukens’ goal off an Alyssa Chappell assist at the 7:20 mark of the first of two 10-minute overtime periods was the game-winner.
“They came in here with a really good game plan,” Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens said of the Lady Rebels’ slow-it-down approach. “They wanted to play for overtime. They wanted to play keep-away and kick ball and it worked for a better half of the game.”
South played Volunteer to a 0-0 tie in the first half, frustrating the Lady Falcons with an old-school “sweeper.”
According to soccercoachingpro.com, “playing just behind the other center backs, the sweeper in soccer is the last line of defense in front of the keeper. This position relies a great deal on a player’s ability to read the game and their technical skills, although the position is no longer as popular in the modern game.”
“Playing with a sweeper, it kind of messed us up,” Lukens said. “We played a lot of balls right to her. We weren’t seeing the ball 45-degree angles. We were just seeing north-south, north-south.
“We shouldn’t have let it get to the point it did, but you’ve got to give them their credit,” Lukens said. “They picked a game plan, played with a sweeper, got more people back on defense, played the sidelines, wasted time, did everything they could to make the game go as long as they could.”
At the 25:11 mark of the second half, South’s Sunny Iacino broke free for a goal to give the upstart Lady Rebels a 1-0 lead – and confidence.
“I think they were fired up,” Lukens said about South’s soccer team playing with extra pride in the school’s final year. “I think they kind of counted themselves out before the game started, but as the game progressed, they saw that they had a chance.
“We were flat. We were playing on our heels a little bit. I don’t know, nervous or whatever. When they went into halftime, 0-0, I started getting a little nervous,” said Lukens, who said the Lady Falcons didn’t have ideal preparations for the game.
“Last week, we were supposed to play Cherokee and Crockett. Crockett moved earlier in the season and Cherokee had to tap out because of COVID-19. I’ve got three or four girls who haven’t been in practice over being sick. Whatever’s going around. It’s not COVID, but it’s something that looks like it. They were sick for like two weeks. Lauren Ross, Alyssa Chappell, Madison Lawson all had the same sickness. You can’t get rid of it,” Lukens said.
Kristen Flack answered for Volunteer to tie it at the 20:28 mark of the second half with a blast from 20 yards out. “When they scored that first goal, I’m glad we dug deep and got it evened back up,” Lukens said.
After the big breath of relief over tying the game, the Lady Falcons played a little looser, although neither team got many scoring opportunities. When they did, both goal-keepers – Volunteer’s Erin Smallwood and South’s McKenzie Wallen – were stingy.
So much so, that when regulation play ended, the game was tied at 1-1. The two teams then geared up for two, 10-minute overtime periods.
The Lady Falcons scored just 2:40 into the first OT session when Lukens booted one in on a nice feed from Chappell.
“The pass that Chappell made to Emma was an unbelievable pass, super,” the Falcon coach said. “She sees the field great. I fuss at her sometimes, she needs to shoot it more. But like I said, she saw that pass and it turns out being the game-winning goal. She’s been sick. She might have been to one practice in the last seven days. I’m proud of her fighting through it.”
Emma, the coach’s daughter, last week scored a hat trick against KACHEA to extend her all-time Volunteer scoring record – reached earlier this season at 33 – to 41 goals. Monday’s playoff game-winner in OT was No. 42.
“It is fitting she got it,” the coach acknowledged about Emma’s record in a season of all-time Volunteer girls soccer achievements. “She set the all-time scoring record for goals and assists. Of course, the keeper (Smallwood) set the all-time record for shutouts with 20, which is amazing. She has seven this year.
“The most wins we ever had in a season before was eight. That (against South Monday) was number 11. Records are falling. I’m proud of these girls. They worked hard. It’s been a crazy season with the stop-and-go COVID stuff. They’ve done good,” Lukens said.
“I’m proud of them. They fought hard. I was hoping for a little bit cleaner win, but when it’s the playoffs you know how it goes. It’s just anybody’s game. South has a good bunch of girls over there and a good coach,” Lukens said.
“Like I said, I’m super-proud of them. When you look back at the season, you had 11 wins. You have a tie to Boone that we were up 2-0 with twenty minutes left. There’s a win we let that one get away. Then we had the two overtime losses to Elizabethton and Central, who we’d never beat. And to take them to the last kick of the shootout at Elizabethton and then Central we lost in golden goals. You get one of those wins are we’re not talking about going to Greeneville (Tuesday),” said Lukens.
Barring an unforeseen upset in the Unicoi-Elizabethton match-up Monday, the Lady Falcons were most likely having to travel to area soccer power Greeneville for second-round action Tuesday. (Results were not available at press time.)
“They’re fantastic. They’re fantastic coaches. They’re fantastic kids. One time we went 38 minutes and it was 0-0 and it was the biggest accomplishment of our lives because they are just so good,” Lukens said. “Greeneville is like a big bully we’ve got to go beat at some point.”