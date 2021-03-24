BRISTOL — Thursday, Bethany Wade took an important step back toward normalcy.
The junior member of the Volunteer swim team competed for the first time since a horrific September automobile accident.
“It feels good to be back in the water,” Wade said. “I still have some restrictions, but it feels good to be back.”
“It means a lot to the team,” said swim coach Jim Whalen. “It’s huge because she gives us that extra person that we can cover all the relays. Whereas we didn’t have enough people to cover the 400 relay, now we’ve got enough that we were able to score and not taking zeroes in that.
“But she is not just a body out there. She’s contributing. She’s swimming some 34-second 50s for us. It’s off from where she was at, but not much off. She’s probably a second or two behind, but you think of everything that she’s been through, she’s probably ahead in the ballgame right now,” he said.
On Saturday, Sept. 5, Wade was returning home after a shopping trip to Bristol.
“I was in a really, really bad car accident,” Wade said. “I was driving, coming back from the Pinnacle. I was on 11W, almost to Target in Kingsport and I just drove off the side of the road. I wasn’t paying attention. I went into this 20-foot embankment and hit this concrete bridge-wall thing.”
Fortunately, a good Samaritan named Justin Cross witnessed the accident occur in front of him.
“Luckily, Justin Cross was behind me and he stopped and called 911,” Wade said. “If he didn’t stop then, I might have bled out and died.”
Wade’s guardian angels were working overtime that day, as some off-duty EMS and firefighters who had been in training in Bristol happened along and assisted in the rescue.
Bethany’s parents, Casey and Becky, were monitoring a phone app that showed that her car had strangely stopped on East Stone Drive. Unable to reach her by phone, they drove to the location only to discover her totaled car and emergency personnel on the scene. Bethany had already been rushed to Holston Valley Hospital.
“Red Cross had to call them because they weren’t sure if I was going to live or not and tell them that this all happened,” Bethany said. “So, that was pretty scary.”
Bethany’s injuries were so severe, doctors decided after replenishing her lost blood that she needed to be treated by orthopedic surgeon, a urologist and a neurologist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
“They had to airlift me to UT because my pelvic bones shattered and it impaled my bladder and I was internally bleeding and my spine detached from my pelvis,” Bethany said.
“I was conscious the whole time. But I was kind of in shock. When I was getting units of blood and flying to UT, it was pretty scary,” she said.
Wade had to wait three days to have surgery as UT Medical Center was suddenly Grand Central with seriously-injured patients on what was Labor Day Weekend.
“I had to get all that fixed and have a bunch of surgeries and I couldn’t walk for three months,” Wade said. “I just started walking in November-December.”
Bethany has been swimming competitively since she was 8 years old, first with the Church Hill Stingrays, then at Church Hill Middle School, and Volunteer High School. She wanted to get back in the pool.
“I just asked my neurosurgeon if I could,” Bethany said. “He said yeah, just to do freestyle and I can’t dive off or do flip-turns because I have plates and screws in my pelvis and these rods in my back that restrict me from doing a lot.
“I started swimming in January or maybe the beginning of February,” Bethany said. “This is my first meet. It’s been really good to get back.”
“She finished second in her heat in her individual race and on the two relays that she was in, the team finished second,” Whalen said. “So, that’s astonishing. She’s given us contributions. And she’s going to get better.
“To me, I’m almost like she’s fragile right now. But with her, she’s really taking to it, now. I saw her just jump in the pool tonight. Usually, she’ll just sit on the edge and get in. She almost cannonballed it in tonight,” Whalen said.
“We’re not letting her dive right now. We’re not letting her do flip-turns. But when that happens, she’s going to pick up a lot of time. She probably could have swam earlier in the season, maybe last week. But we wanted to wait until she was comfortable. I think she had nerves in her. She looked at her times and thought it was a little slow, but with what she’s been through, it’s great. It really is,” Whalen said.
“The plates and screws in my pelvis will be there forever because of all the damage that was in there,” Bethany said. “The rods in my back, I hope that they can come out this summer, so it will help me move some more.”
But Bethany is not complaining. She understands how dangerous her situation was and is thankful to be alive.
“I feel pretty good,” she said. “I have permanent nerve damage in my left leg, so I walk with a limp kind of, but I’ve gotten used to it and I get around pretty good.”