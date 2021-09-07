ROGERSVILLE – Landon Jeffers threw for two touchdown passes as Rogersville City School beat North Greene, 12-6, Thursday at Cherokee.
The game was a defensive battle in the first half until the Warriors began moving the ball late in the second quarter.
City School’s Jaydan Gonzalez ran 29 yards to the North Greene six to set up a first-and-goal for the Warriors with 3:37 left in the first half.
A fumbled snap and run put the Warriors back at the 11, where on third down, Jeffers hit Lofton Hayes for an 11-yard touchdown pass with one minute left in the half. The run failed and RCS led 6-0.
The Warriors defense stopped the Huskies on two plays to end the first half.
In the third quarter, RCS set up at the 35 after the kickoff went out of bounds.
After a two-yard loss, Jeffers connected with Hayes on a 28-yard pass play for a first down at the Huskies’ 39.
A three-yard loss and delay of game gave RCS a second-and-18 at the North Greene 47. Jeffers and Hayes connected again on a pass, this time for 34 yards all the way to the Huskies’ 13-yard line.
On third-and-nine at the 11, Jeffers found Rowe Fletcher all alone in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass and 12-0 Rogersville lead.
Neither team scored in the third quarter and then with about 3:30 left in the fourth, North Greene’s Brandon Weems broke off a 40-yard punt return to the RCS 23. Three plays later, Isaac Gaby threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Weems to cut the lead to 12-6. The conversion run failed and the Huskies set up for the onside kick attempt with 1:49 remaining.
The kick did not go the required 10 yards and RCS took over at the North Greene 43. Jeffers took a knee three times to run out the clock for the 12-6 Warriors victory.