KINGSPORT – While it has become a sports cliché, the old adage “the final score wasn’t indicative of the closeness of the game” was applicable to Dobyns-Bennett’s 37-7 win over Volunteer Friday at J Fred Johnson Stadium.
“It’s disappointing,” said Falcons coach Jesse McMillan. “That’s not a 30-point ball game by any stretch.”
The Indians took advantage of Volunteer miscues and had some big plays in taking a 14-0 lead in the first half.
After receiving the opening kickoff, the Falcons picked up a first down on a seven-yard pass from Garrison Barrett to Heath Miller, then a six-yarder to Cason Christian. However, on the Falcons’ third play from scrimmage, a bobble on what appeared to be a shovel pass from Barrett to Jared Counts was ruled a fumble instead of an incomplete pass, giving the Indians possession at the Volunteer 25 just 1:17 into the game.
Three plays later, D-B quarterback Jake Carson connected with Jonavan Gillespie on a 21-yard touchdown pass.
The Falcons responded by moving the ball to the red zone. After a five-yard pass play from Barrett to Counts, Barrett and Miller teamed up on a 50-yard bomb to the D-B 25. The Falcons moved to the 13 on a defensive holding call and two-yard run by Dawson Dykes, but the Indians defense stiffened, and a Volunteer field goal attempt ended with a muffed snap.
“I’m certainly proud of the way they battled,” McMillan said. “We played hard. We played way harder than we did last week, so I’m certainly proud of that. But the way we played, we still never gave ourselves a real chance.
“After we got down 14-0, like I told them at the half, we pretty much dominated both sides of the ball the rest of the half. But we had nothing to show for it – one touchdown. We get down there and botch a field goal, then we don’t score and turn it over, stuff like that. We’ve got to quit doing that stuff if we’re going to get to where we want to get to,” McMillan said.
The Falcons did not roll over. They mounted an eight-play, 39-yard drive that stalled at the D-B 46, but then stopped an Indians drive at midfield. After an exchange of possessions – with D-B’s Titan Thomas misses a 32-yard field goal attempt, Volunteer moved the ball again.
Barrett followed up a seven-yard pass to Andrew Knittel, who caught four for 39 yards, with a 33-yarder to Christian, giving Volunteer a first down at the D-B 40. Christian had six receptions for 74 yards in the game. After Barrett and Knittel hooked up again for a four-yard gain, the Falcons were stopped twice on incomplete passes, setting up a fourth-and-6 at the D-B 36.
Barrett then connected with Heath Miller on a 36-yard touchdown pass. Miller ended up with eight receptions for 125 yards. Dykes’ kick cut the lead to 14-7 with 6:14 left in the half. A roughing-the-passer penalty was assessed on the kickoff.
The Falcons defense stopped an Indians drive at the Volunteer 42. The Falcons then drove to the D-B 14, but Barrett was sacked on second down and the clock ran out before Volunteer could line up for another play.
“Again, I’m proud of the way our kids battled, but we’ve got to make plays and play better,” McMillan said. “It’s that simple.”
The Indians drove to the Falcons 34 to start the second half and I’Shwan Graves broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run. Thomas’ kick put D-B up, 21-7.
The Falcons’ ensuing drive ended with a fumble at the D-B 38, and Carson immediately found Gillespie for a 32-yard pass play to the Falcon 30. But Miller stopped D-B’s drive on the next play with an interception, giving Volunteer possession at the Falcons’ 14.
The Falcons were unable to sustain a drive and had to punt back to D-B. The Falcons defense rose to the challenge, however, and stopped D-B forcing a punt at the Volunteer 41. The punt was shanked, however, and an attempted recovery by a Volunteer blocker resulted in a Falcon fumble and possession for D-B at the Volunteer 21.
“The kid made a mistake,” McMillan said. “I love him to death and he’ll never do it again.”
Still, the Falcons held D-B to a 22-yard field goal by Thomas, increasing the Indians’ lead to 24-7.
Again, the Falcons responded with a drive, moving the ball from their own 20 to the D-B 28 in six plays. But Barrett, who was 25 of 44 for 288 yards, had his next pass picked off inside the 10 by D-B’s Caleb Baker, who returned the ball 46 yards to the Volunteer 46.
Graves finished the six-play drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Dykes block the extra point, but D-B held a 30-7 lead with 5:42 left in the game. The drive was aided by a Falcons facemask penalty. The previous D-B drive included yardage from a Volunteer personal foul call.
“Silly little penalties here and there,” McMillan lamented.
The Falcons picked up a first down in their next possession, but were stopped on downs at their own 38 with 4:01 left to play. The Indians drove those 38 yards in five plays, the last a nine-yard scoring run by Graves, his third TD of the night. Graves ran 17 times for 95 yards. Carson was 8-of-16 passing for 184 yards.
Thomas’ kick provided the final margin, 37-7, which, again, did not necessarily reflect how competitive the 4A Falcons were with their second, straight 6A opponent, following last week’s opening-week, 56-14 loss to West Ridge.
“I’ve been around a lot of successful programs, whether as a coach or player, and I know what it takes and you’ve got to believe,” McMillan said afterward. “That’s what we talk about all the time: you’ve got to believe it and it’s going to happen.
“We’re getting there. It’s just not as quickly as people want it to be. If we want to get better, we’ve got to play better people. If you’re going to be where we want to get this thing to, you’ve got to go out and play good programs to do it. So, your kids can be in that environment. There’s going to be people that (say) “You need to schedule games that you can win.” Well, I expect to win them all, so I don’t care,” said McMillan, who was asked about the improvement the game film will show.
“Even last week, we did see a lot of positives, on offense especially,” he said. “Defensively, we’re going to see a lot more positives because we played way harder than we did last week. I’m just really proud of the effort. I told them if we would have battled like this last week, it’s a completely different ball game. I’m not saying we would have won, but we would not have gotten beat by 42 points.
“But it was disappointing when you’re in man coverage on those first two big, long plays in the first half. We just cut a guy loose because we’re not looking where we’re supposed to. That kind of stuff is disappointing. But, you’ve got sophomores back there and that stuff is going to happen. You coach ‘em up and they’re not going to do that stuff anymore,” McMillan said.
The Falcons open region play Friday when they host Seymour, 37-14 winners over Cherokee this week.
“I would certainly expect them to be better than they were last year,” McMillan said of the 2-0 Eagles, who did not win a game in 2020. “They beat Gatlinburg-Pittman in their first game, and Gatlinburg-Pittman has traditionally been a strong 3A program. I think Gatlinburg-Pittman beat them last year by 40.
“So, they’ve obviously improved. They’ve got a big running back that I’ve heard about . We’ll find out when we get the film on them. We’ve just got to keep getting better and hopefully with us playing two 6A schools it’s going to help us when we get into region play. That’s the whole reason we do it. We’ve just got to play better. That’s what we’ve got to do,” McMillan said.