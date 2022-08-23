Jaydon Weston

Rogersville City School’s Jaydon Weston (7), shown here in the Aug. 12 jamboree, scored three touchdowns for the Warriors in their season opener Thursday at North Greene.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

BAILEYTON — Rogersville City School built a 24-6 halftime lead, then cruised to a 40-6 triumph Thursday at North Greene.

