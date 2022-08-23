Rogersville City School’s Jaydon Weston (7), shown here in the Aug. 12 jamboree, scored three touchdowns for the Warriors in their season opener Thursday at North Greene.
BAILEYTON — Rogersville City School built a 24-6 halftime lead, then cruised to a 40-6 triumph Thursday at North Greene.
Jaydon Weston, Eli Boyd and Porter Owen led a strong rushing attack for the Warriors.
Weston scored three touchdowns and Owen scored two.
RCS led 14- 6 after the first quarter en route to a 24-6 halftime lead. The Warriors added two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Weston converted two, 2-point conversions, while Owen, Boyd and Zander Harris converted one each.
“It was a strong overall defensive performance,” RCS coach Forrest Gladson said. “After North Greene’s first touchdown in the first quarter, it was a shutout.”
