ROGERSVILLE – When Cody Baugh suddenly announced last month he was returning to coach in Greeneville, Cherokee stepped into “Back to the Future” mode.
The Chiefs reached into their past and brought in former offensive coordinator and 10-year assistant coach Jason Lawson, who has been coaching the women’s basketball team the last five years, to head the football team.
Never far from the football program, Lawson, in turn, brought back Mike Sivert, who was Cherokee head coach from 1984 to 2015, and assistant Chad Laster, who along with coaching track, has been the football team’s videographer the last few years.
The staff also includes other former Chiefs, some holdovers from Baugh’s staff, as well as coaches from Rogersville Middle School and Rogersville City School.
“We’ve got Aaron Kenner – he played here, so he’s a Cherokee guy,” Lawson said. “Chad Laster – he played here, he’s a Cherokee guy. Darrell Fain – he played here, he’s a Cherokee guy.
“Coach (Todd) Pait and Coach (Aaron) Carter have been here – last year and this year, as well. The kids know them, so they’re in the mix. Coach (Tim) Battaglia has been helping over at the City School before coming over here, so he kind of understands the kids and the kids get him,” Lawson said.
“Of course, Mylan (Brewer) he played here. Now, he’s out there coaching. Then we’ve got Coach (James) White, who’s been at the Middle School. So, he knows a lot of these kids,” said Lawson.
“It’s just normal for me. When I coached all those years, Coach Laster, Coach Sivert and myself, we were always together. Coach Fain was here coaching with us, as well. It gives me a sense of comfort just being around those guys who have been around that I’ve coached with before. It’s something you can’t explain, but it gives you that security blanket to know we’re all functioning on the same level. We’ve really got a good chemistry with them because even though we’re new, we’re not really new,” Lawson said.
Early results were very positive. Cherokee blew out Union County in Maynardville last Friday in the season opener, 48-0.
“Jason has done a good job coming in,” said sophomore Will Price. “Jason is a little more old school. Coach Baugh was kind of newer, so it’s a little bit different.”
The Chiefs unveiled their more smashmouth style in week one.
“I like it,” Price said.
Lawson and Sivert were having a good time on the sideline Friday, just like old times.
“It was tons of fun,” Lawson said. “It brought back a lot of old memories. Sivert and I have worked together for several years. We really click. We’ve got good chemistry together. For me, it’s a lot of fun. I grew up with him.
“He’s a great role model, great friend and he’s a great coach. He’s helped me out tremendously in my life. To have this opportunity again is just amazing. He’s a real presence anywhere he’s at, it doesn’t matter.
“He’s always got the kids’ best interest at heart. He’s always been a teacher from the get-go. You can just see how he loves working with the kids, teaching them new things, trying to make them the best they can possibly be. I’ve seen that my whole career with him.
“To be out here and not have him with me, I would almost be at a loss. It just wouldn’t be right. It’s wonderful to have him out here back with us. I think he’s enjoying it and I think the kids are enjoying having him around. I know I am,” Lawson said.