SURGOINSVILLE – Aden Parson scored three touchdowns to lead Rogersville City School to a 30-6 victory over the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles Thursday at SMS.
Landon Jeffers threw two touchdown passes to Parson in the first half as the Warriors took a 16-6 halftime advantage.
Parson returned the second half kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown to start second half and increase the Warriors’ lead to 24-6.
Caden Lafollette’s 40-yard touchdown run completed the scoring for RCS.
Surgoinsville’s Camden Woody scored on an eight-yard touchdown run for the Eagles.
Defensive leaders for the Warriors were Nolan Stewart with 13 tackles, Aden Parson and Matt Carpenter with seven tackles each, Caden Lafollete with five tackles and one interception, Manning Brooks, Jackson Markham and Cooper Bledsoe with five tackles apiece and Markus Baugh with a fumble recovery.