Mark Cerja Jr. and Gus Richardson of the Lone Star Junior Bassmasters have won the 2022 Bassmaster Junior National Championship on Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake with a two-day total of 18 pounds, 5 ounces.

 Photo by Laura Agee/B.A.S.S.

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Victories are not always dramatic and glamorous, but Mark Cerja Jr. and Gus Richardson of the Lone Star Junior Bassmasters were proud of their gritty, gutsy effort.

