5 & 6 yr old PPK winners
7 & 8 yr old PPK winners
9 — 10 PPK winners
ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Park & Recreation Punt, Pass & Kick competition was held Oct. 27 in Big Red Valley. at Cherokee High School.
The winners of the Punt, Pass and Kick competition were:
5-6 year old Longest Punt Champion- Kyler Ball
5-6 year old Longest Pass Champion- Levi Testerman
5-6 year old Longest Kick Champion- Garrett Collins
5-6 year old Fastest Participant- Jax Bean
7-8 year old Longest Punt Champion- Zaydon Mays
7-8 year old Longest Pass Champion- Carson Justice
7-8 year old Longest Kick Champion- Alex Howell
7-8 year old Fastest Participant- Michael Adams
9-10 year old Longest Punt Champion- Grayson Southard
9-10 year old Longest Pass Champion- Ramey Wilt
9-10 year old Longest Kick Champion- Carter Taylor
9-10 year old Fastest Participant- Dylan Justice
