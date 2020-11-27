ROGERSVILLE – So far, so good. Trey Fields began his second season as Cherokee’s boys basketball coach last week with a 49-43 win at Morristown West, never an easy place to play – or win.
Carter Metz, a junior, scored 25 points and pulled seven boards to lead Cherokee in the season-opening win. Jason Sattler added 11 points.
Nowhere last year was an easy place to play or win. The Chiefs went 9-20, but just 1-11 in District 1-AAA, where they will still play this season.
Next season, Cherokee will join the likes of Claiborne, Cocke County, Grainger and Greeneville in what will be Class AAA, Region 1, District 2 in basketball (as well as baseball and softball). No longer will they play in a district with Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, David Crockett, Daniel Boone, Tennessee High and Volunteer.
The Chiefs would like to leave District 1-AAA with a strong showing.
“Everything is looking good,” Fields said. “We’ve got three returning players that played minutes last year on varsity. We’ve got Jacob Kenner, Jason Sattler and Carter Metz. The good news is they’re all guards and we’re going to be very guard-heavy.”
While the varsity consists of four seniors and six juniors, only three have logged serious varsity time.
“So, we’re going to be young,” Fields said. “Carter, Jacob and Jason – they’re the only ones who have played varsity minutes – have helped the other ones a lot. They’ve done a good job with that.
“They’ve gotten a whole lot better in the weight room and have really worked hard on their shooting and being leaders,” Fields said. “The big issue with them is staying out of foul trouble, staying healthy and helping these younger kids grow, especially as move toward the new conference.”
Fields will lean on his seniors, led by Kenner and Sattler.
“We’ve got four seniors,” Fields said. “I’m excited about the four of them. We’re going to get a lot out of Luke Lackey and Trenton Kennedy. Those are our other two seniors.”
Two new juniors will help in the post.
“Then we’ve added Brayden Collins from the football team and Conner Mowell. Conner played as a freshman and did not play last year. But he has completely turned things around. He’s changed a lot. He looks really good. We’re expecting a lot out of him,” Fields said.
“The biggest thing is keeping people healthy. We’ve only got 10 kids on varsity. The big thing is making sure that everybody knows every position because it may come down that somebody that plays guard is having to play the post,” Fields said.
If injuries of COVID does raise its ugly head, the Chiefs have plenty of youth in the program to turn to.
“We started a freshman team this year,” Fields said. “We had 15. We had a couple quit. We’ve got in the freshman class Colten McLain and Logan Johnson who have come up to the junior varsity. It’s going to be exciting to see. It just depends if everybody can stay healthy or not.”
With the first season in the rear-view mirror, Fields is bringing some changes to the team this year.
“We’re changing our offense. We put in more high-ball screens and things that will help bring the post up some and get them a little more active. It’s more guard-oriented, so the guards are going to have to move a lot more,” Fields said.
“Then defensively, we’re going to hang our hat on man to man. As we move forward, it’s important to take what we learned last year and continue to grow with it, as far as building a system. That’s the first spot for us. I’ve learned that discipline and structure is something that we all have to a good job with.”
Recently-departed football coach Cody Baugh left an important legacy at Cherokee: his conditioning program.
“The weight room was a key implementation I feel that Cody brought,” Fields said. “We’re trying to take that and continue to build on it. The biggest thing that I let them down on last year and what I’m trying to hold them more accountable for this year is being in shape. That’s really hard as the season goes along if they’re not playing a lot, then they’re not getting in shape. You can only run so much in practice with what you’ve got to cover.
“We’re implementing some new things for that, more stuff in practice. If I see someone lacking and not going full speed and that’s my partner I’m in charge of making sure they understand,” Fields said.
The old adage in sports is there are two things you can control: your conditioning and your hustle.
“A lot of it for us comes down to what Coach (Jeremy) Parrott used to say to us: ‘When I get tired, I go back to what I know the most.’
“So, if I’m right-handed, I go to my right hand. If I’m in really good shape, then my mind never gets tired. So, then I don’t tend to slow down. The big thing I’m telling these kids is you’re going to control what you can control and everything else is going to work itself out,” he said.
“We don’t have control over someone testing positive. No one wants to test positive. We do have control over washing our hands before we eat. We have control over doing things we’re supposed to take care of. That goes for basketball and life,” he said.
“Another big thing is these kids understanding that we’re not going to praise them for what they’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to get up every day and go to work. You’re supposed to be a good dad, be a good husband, whatever. We’re not going to praise you for what you’re supposed to do – boxing out,” Fields said.
“We’ve eliminated a lot of the ‘good job, thank you for boxing out.’ That’s just making them hold themselves accountable — staying focused and taking accountability for what they did wrong,” Fields said.
“We’ve got 10 on varsity. I can see a five-man rotation, I can see a 10-man rotation. The thing is if you want to be in the rotation, you’ve got to do the things we’re asking to do – guard, box out – things they can control. Then I can see a five- to seven-man rotation. They know that. I’m a big believer in telling them why we’re doing something, so they understand,” he said.
Like the girls’ team, Cherokee’s boys team is basically in the second year of a rebuild. Improvement is the goal for the 2020-21 season.
“I think if we can just see them getting better,” Fields said. “I know that sounds cliché, but really and truthfully, when you consider we’ve not had a summer together, we literally picked our team two weeks ago and we couldn’t do anything. We could do conditioning and our three-individual workouts. No scrimmages, no jamboree allowed. So really, it is just getting better every day.
“I have zero expectations. I’m not going to be mad if we win, if we lose. I’m just asking them to go and compete because that’s all we have control of,” Fields said.