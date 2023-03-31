GREENEVILLE — Defending conference champion Greeneville put itself in the driver’s seat of the competitive District 2-3A baseball race this week with a pair of wins over up and coming Cherokee.
The Greene Devils (10-0, 5-0) defeated the Chiefs 6-2 and 8-1 on back-to-back days.
The Chiefs, seventh in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A rankings, also had to contend with an act of nature that submarined Monday’s home game against the third-ranked Greene Devils. The storm that blew through the region early Saturday morning did substantial damage to the right field fence at The Reservation — forcing the Chiefs to play two in a row on the road against the unbeaten Greene Devils.
MONDAY’S BATTLE
Things started out pretty good for the Chiefs in the opening game of the series.
In the first inning, Brady LeRoy singled on a line drive to left field and scored on a Parker Travis home run to stake the Chiefs to a 2-0 lead. But Greeneville wasted little time responding.
Freshman Maddox Bishop led off the home half of the first with a single and came around to score on a double by senior Parker Shipley. The next two batters were hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Carson Norris, who doubled to left field to make it 3-2. Eli House made it 4-2 Greeneville with a sacrifice to score Colton Richards.
The two teams battled through three and a half scoreless innings before Greeneville’s Carson Quillen hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-2.
Later in the same inning, a Cherokee error and a pair of sacrifice bunts brought Richards around for his second run and the 6-2 Greeneville lead.
Richards also picked up the win for Greeneville on the mound. He gave up two runs on four hits and struck out seven in six innings of work. Reliever Will Harmon shut out the Chiefs in the seventh. Norris went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. House also drove in two runs.
Tyler Lawson started and took the loss for Cherokee. He lasted four innings, allowing six runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked one. Landon Jeffers threw two scoreless innings in relief. The Chiefs committed two errors in the field.
Travis went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Chiefs. LeRoy and Cole Putnal had the Chiefs’ other two hits.
TUESDAY’S TROUBLES
Greeneville ace Parker Shipley allowed just one run on five hits and struck out 10 in five innings of work Tuesday en route to an 8-1 win over the Chiefs. Will Harmon pitched two scoreless innings in relief and struck out three.
The Chiefs surrendered only six hits in the game and allowed just three earned runs — two in the first two innings charged to starter Brady LeRoy and one charged to reliever Keaton Lawson. Cherokee kept pace at the plate with the Greeneville Devils — each team with six hits in the game — but didn’t convert their opportunities and gave Greeneville way too many of them with three errors in the field, four walks and two hit batters.
Kobe Mundy went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead Greeneville. Corbin Cannon was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Aidan Webb went 3 for 3 to lead Cherokee (7-3, 2-2). Gage Adkins was 1 for 3 with the lone RBI. LeRoy and Keaton Lawson recorded one hit each for the Chiefs.
BASEBALL Union County 15, Volunteer 4
MAYNARDVILLE — Union County took advantage of the long ball to beat Volunteer 15-4 Wednesday in five innings. The Patriots banged out five home runs, including two by Eben Hensen, to roll to the nonconference win.
Max Richardson and Ian Setzer both homered in a rocky first for Falcons starter Connor Haynes. Ty Edds picked up the other home run in the third.
Haynes took the loss for Volunteer, allowing five runs on six hits in just 2/3 of an inning. Austin Williams, Colby Lawson, Carter Byington and Peyton Steele worked in relief.
Volunteer (3-3, 1-1) put up four runs in the fifth inning. Riley Littleton reached on an error and scored on a double by Isaiah Bowery. Haynes then singled to score Jay Adams, from third, and Bowery, who beat the throw from center field. Williams singled to advance the runner, and Haynes scored on an error on a ball put in play by Zachary Justice.
Kaden Stennett earned the win for Union County. He gave up four runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Richardson came on in relief to record the final two outs.
Coming up: Both teams have late-week contests on their schedules. Cherokee was set to host Cosby, while Volunteer planned to travel to Grainger on Thursday. Both teams return to conference play on Monday, April 3.
SOFTBALL Greeneville 9, Cherokee 2
GREENEVILLE — The Lady Greene Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back en route to a 9-2 win over Cherokee’s Lady Chiefs on Tuesday.
Greeneville connected for 14 hits in the game. Brynlee Jones went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Lady Greene Devils. Lauren Million was 4 for 4 with an RBI. Kyla Jobe homered.
Leah Phillips picked up the win on the mound. She allowed six hits in seven innings, walked no one and struck out eight.
Kasie Bowman, Hannah Bates, Chloe Bradley, Kaylee Cinnamon, Hadley Ward and Jada Davis each had one hit for the Lady Chiefs in the conference tilt.
