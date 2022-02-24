GREENEVILLE – When the Cherokee Lady Chiefs travel to Elizabethton to take on the Lady Cyclones in the Region 1 tournament Friday, they’ll no doubt be hoping to pull off an upset and advance to the regional semifinals.
What they may not realize is the experience they gain from the contest, along with that from the district tournament games this past week, are providing immeasurable lessons for future districts and regions.
“That’s what I try to get them to understand,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “Just the experience of going to the region and seeing these teams and playing against this level of competition – you can’t get that anywhere else.
“And plus, it’s a booster to your program’s morale. It earns respect of the other teams in your conference, your district and region. There are so many intangibles that go along with making it to the region and competing in the region that people don’t even know about. But it is a great experience for our kids,” Lawson said following the Lady Chiefs’ 71-44 loss to Cocke County in the District 2-3A consolation game Monday at Hal Henard Elementary.
“You can’t simulate this in practice,” Lawson said. “There’s no way that you could even begin to try to do what they did with the speed that they do it at. It’s a situation that gives us a chance to learn. It’s like I used to tell them back when I had Harper (Russell) and those kids here, you’ve got to see it first-hand before you can know what’s required of you to be that good and be at that level.
“It’s good that our kids have had plenty of opportunities to see it over the last few weeks of what we need to do. Hopefully, we’ll get a few good days of practice in and wherever we end up having to go on Friday night, hopefully we’ll get a good game in,” Lawson said.
“We’ll show up and play hard. A lot of the games we’ve played in we’ve seen a lot of good basketball teams and played against a lot of good basketball players. It makes them better. I’ve seen them grow in the last few games,” Lawson said.
Playing Monday night without sophomore twin sisters Anna and Emma Houck, who were not present for the game, Cherokee (12-20) gave the sixth-ranked 3A team in the state a feisty effort and all Cocke County (23-7) could handle in the first quarter and a half of action.
Spotting the Lady Red a 14-9, first-quarter lead, the Lady Chiefs battled through Newport’s rugged press to tie the game at 16-16 on Kyla Howe’s three at the 5:22 mark of the second quarter, and actually take a 21-19 lead on her second three with 4:34 to go in the half.
Back-to-back three-pointers by Sydney Clevinger and Camryn Halcomb pushed the Lady Red back in front, 25-21, but Macy McDavid, who had to shoulder much of the ball-handling load, converted a layup to pull Cherokee back to within 25-23 with 3:30 left in the half.
However, Cocke County’s press began to force turnovers leading to easy transition baskets, and the Lady Red went on a 14-1 run over the next three minutes to take a 39-24 lead. Howe’s third three-pointer of the quarter stopped the bleeding and ended the half with Cherokee trailing 39-27. But the Lady Red flexed their muscles to open the second half, using a 9-0 run to take a commanding, 48-27 lead.
“It was a great effort,” Lawson said. “I thought our kids came out and played really great. We struggled from the floor a little bit early on, but we kept our heads up and kept on playing really hard. We got some defensive steals and were able to get some things going.
“They stretched it out on us in the early going and got a double-digit lead and we cut it back and actually pulled ahead of them for a brief time. Then we had a little mental meltdown against the press as the fatigue set in. We made some bad decisions and they were able to push it back up,” he said.
Emma Mowell’s three – Cherokee nailed eight in the game – and subsequent free throw closed the gap to 48-31 in the third, but Cocke County went on an 8-0 run for a 56-31 lead. McDavid hit two free throws to stop the streak and end the quarter with Cherokee trailing, 56-23.
Cocke County may have kept the Lady Chiefs at bay for the duration of the fourth, but the young Lady Chiefs continued to battle and execute.
“They’re in there scrapping,” Lawson said. “It didn’t care what the scoreboard said. That’s something we’ve always preached all season long. I don’t want to be able to look at you and your body language and tell what the score is. I want you to be playing like it’s a tight game, whether we’re up or whether we’re behind. I don’t want to be able to look at your body language and be able to tell what it is.
“And they’ve done that and they’ve really had a good season. They’ve fought hard and been through a lot of adversity. We’ve seen a lot of people get hurt, sickness has crept in, things like that, and each one of them has stepped up in every opportunity they’ve had. You can’t ask for more than that,” Lawson said.
While the final quarter of a 20-point game is sometimes dismissed as “garbage time,” those are crucial minutes for younger, less experienced players to gain valuable, live-game experience that cannot be duplicated in practice or scrimmages.
“Absolutely,” Lawson said. “Being able to play against this level of opponent, going up against the caliber of girls that we have in our conference is only going to make our kids better.
“I’m really proud of all of them. They stepped in and did great. We’re just a few made baskets away from pulling it back to within under 10, or getting it under 20 there in the third quarter. A lot of them have had to do things that are uncharacteristic of them. When Sam (Tilson) got hurt earlier in the year, Kailey (Gilliam) got thrown in and she’s really developed nicely and not complained a bit. She’s worked after practice, extra hours to try to get in there and get in her role.
“Ariel (Ferrell) has come along and is rebounding nicely and playing defense. They have such a great attitude, all of them. You hate to start mentioning players, because you know you’re going to leave a few of them out. But they all have such a great attitude. They jump in and they work when they can. They want to always give you the best that they’ve got and you can’t ask for anything more,” Lawson said.
“I’m really proud of the way that they stepped in and played. There are none of them who have ever shied away from it. They always want more. That’s what makes them good kids. That’s why I like them so much. They always want in the game and sometimes unfortunately we can’t get them the minutes that they truly want, but every time that their number’s been called, they step in and they did the best of their ability. As a coach, that is all you can ask for,” he said.
Cocke County’s Gracie Gregg led all scorers with 16. Clevinger added 13, while Paige Neithammer scored 11 for the Lady Red, who also hit eight from three-point range.
Several players stepped up for Cherokee. Emma Mowell and Kyla Howe scored nine apiece. McDavid finished with seven, while Carter Ringley and Olivia Sanders pitched in six each.
“I thought they came in and really picked us up,” Lawson said. “Emma Mowell has picked us up the last two games. She’s come in and made a couple of big shots. Of course, Carter hit several big shots for us, as well, and Kyla.
“Over the last couple of weeks, Bella (Markham) has stepped in and made some big shots. Of course, Macy has beared the brunt of the load all season long and kind of shouldered the load. Those kids all stepped in and helped and did the best they could, with little or no practice kept jumping in to try and play in these tournaments.
“But that’s what makes them fun. Others teams are in the same situation you are. No doubt this is definitely going to make us a better basketball team down the road this year and next,” Lawson said.
“There’s lots of good basketball players in our conference. Fortunately, a lot of those are going to be graduating. So, it gives our kids to go against a really premium opponent but also helps prepare for next season. They’re not going to be here. If we can withstand this storm, then hopefully we can be the next storm on the horizon,” Lawson said.
“It’s like I told them in the locker room, I know it can be discouraging at times, but this conference is loaded. These three teams – Grainger, Greeneville and Cocke County – there ain’t nobody that wants to play them. It just so happens that we’ve had to play all of them in the last couple of weeks. It’s been a grind for sure, but my kids haven’t backed down a bit. They’ve stood toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in East Tennessee.
“I don’t know that you’ll find a district as tough as this from Mountain City all the way down to Memphis. These three teams are legit. If anybody doesn’t believe that, when they come to play they’ll find out real quick,” Lawson said.