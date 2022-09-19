ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs tuned up for the District 2-AA golf tournament with a second-place finish in the Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference tournament Thursday at McDonald Hills Golf Club.
Marshall Seals tied with Cocke County’s Iverson Poe and Greeneville’s Gavin Sells for second overall with a 72 to lead Cherokee’s effort. The Chiefs’ team score of 315 was just two shots off the winning school, Morristown West, which shot a four-man total of 313. (The top four of five scorers counted toward the team total.)
Besides Seals’ 72, Cherokee got a 77 from Tanner McPeek and 79 from Brayden Lawson. Ryan Smith’s 87 was counted toward the team total. Isaac Chandler’s 88 was not.
“Our others didn’t play their best, but it’s okay, we still have Monday,” Cherokee golf coach Kelli Ann Lawson said of the District 2-AA tournament, which was slated to be played Monday in Sevierville. (Those results were not available at press time and will appear online at therogersvillereview.com and in the weekend Review.)
By finishing among the top 10 in the team tournament, Cherokee’s Seals and McPeek earned All-Conference honors, along with Sells and Poe and Poe’s Cocke County teammate, Kaden Shropshire, whose 68 led all golfers, West’s Todd Greene (73), Grainger’s Blaine Moore (74), Morristown East’s Hunter Worth and Greeneville’s Dougie Fezell and Alex Broyles (76 each).
“We did have Colten McLain, who played as an individual, who fired a 78,” Lawson noted. “Overall, I was proud of our kids and how they conducted themselves on the golf course. We aren’t done just yet.”
With the two top individual scorers, Sevier County cruised to victory in the girls tournament. Joslin Nave fired a 74 and teammate Mary-Beth Blanton shot an 83 as Sevier held a 157 to 176 point advantage over runner-up Morristown East.