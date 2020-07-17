MORRISTOWN — Greene Co. Wildlife Officer David Carpenter has been promoted to the rank of sergeant in TWRA’s District 42.
David is a 2007!graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Science. He began his career with TWRA as an intern before hiring as a wildlife officer in Henderson Co. He then transferred to Sullivan Co. before most recently serving as the Greene County Wildlife Officer.
In addition to his law enforcement duties over the last 12 years, David has and continues to serve as an instructor for TWRA training courses such as Defensive Tactics and Firearms. David is also an active member of the TWRA Honor Guard.
Lt. Bryan Kegley issued Sgt. Carpenter his gold badge during a pinning ceremony that was led by Maj. Shelley Hammonds at the TWRA regional office in Morristown. Several TWRA wildlife officers attended the ceremony along with David’s wife Rachael, his daughters Charleigh and Ava, and his infant son Luke.