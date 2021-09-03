CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer golf team hits the mid-point of the season on a good trajectory.
“We’re playing pretty good right now,” said Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen.
“We’ve had good matches. The boys have only lost two times. They lost to the best team in East Tennessee, Greeneville, on their home course. Greeneville shot their season low. Then we lost to Dobyns-Bennett on their home course by five strokes,” Whalen said.
As has been the case the last three years, the Falcons are led by Jon Wes Lovelace, now a senior gunning for his fourth straight trip to the state tournament.
“Definitely, my goal is to make it to state,” Lovelace said. “It’s going to be pretty tough, but I just hope I can do it. The goal is always to win, but it doesn’t always happen. Just do the best I can.”
Lovelace had a strong summer playing in extremely competitive tournaments.
“I stayed in Mississippi with my grandparents and I played pretty much every week I had a tournament,” Lovelace said. “I had a pretty good summer. I had one win. The tournaments I play in are the best juniors across the country. I had a couple of top 10 finishes, top fives.”
“He’s our stud,” Whalen said. “He’s the one we’ll all get on or we’re going to follow. We’re putting a lot on him. We had a good team meeting and talked about how he really needs to go low to help us out in some other spots.”
“I haven’t really played good in a match yet this year,” Lovelace said. “I’m hitting it fine, I just can’t score really. I’m hitting the ball pretty good. I’m just not putting very good lately. But it’ll come around.”
Lovelace is locked in as the boys’ top seed. Sophomore Tucker McLain and senior Noah Gillespie are Volunteer’s number-two and -three seeds, respectively.
“We feel really good after about three weeks of the season of our one-through-three,” Whalen said. “They’re just solid. Tucker McLain is really improved by about two and a half or three strokes since last year. He’s been a medalist before this season. He’s had a couple of 40s and everything else has been in the 30s. So, he’s been really solid for us.
“Senior Noah Gillespie has been a solid No. 3. He’s just going out there throwing up 39s for us consistently – a couple of 41s. But his average is right there about 40. So, we’re really good one through three,” Whalen said.
During boys’ matches, five golfers play for a team, with the top four’s score counting toward the team score. Whalen is looking for someone to step into the fourth scoring spot.
“We challenged the rest of our kids,” Whalen said. “Somebody’s got to step up. That fourth scoring spot for us could be Briar Davis, or freshman Cameron Cox, who is a surprise to us, or Isaiah Bowery. He didn’t play for us last year. He’s a sophomore who came out. He’s really going to help us.
“We’ve got a score that we want to be at for nine holes – 150 – and anywhere from about 310 to 318 for 18 holes – to really be competitive,” said Whalen.
There are plenty from which to choose: 14 boys came out for the golf team this year.
“We’ve got a bunch,” Whalen said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys playing. We’ve got a JV team we’re trying to build up. I’ve got a couple of seniors out on the team. We’ve got a freshman kid out there, Austin Williams, who’s worked really, really hard. He stays after practice and gets after it.”
“It’s good,” Lovelace said. “Some of my friends came out this year. I think if we play good in the district, we can qualify as a team in the region. We just need to play solid. Somebody as our fourth man just needs to come around, whoever that might be.”
Whalen thinks the Falcons are capable of competing for that spot.
“Science Hill is always good on the boys side and they’re going to be right there again,” he said. “Elizabethton is going to host the district, so they’re going to be tough to beat. The rest of us are going to be fighting for that third spot – us, Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High and West Ridge is a question mark. They’ve got one good player that went to state and I don’t know what they’ve got to go with him.”
Whalen believes his girls team can contend, as well.
“On the girls side, we’ve got three seniors,” he said. “They’ve kind of separated themselves right now. We’ve got Hannah Stewart, who’s playing superb. She’s the most-improved kid we’ve had in years in the program.
“She’s getting a lot of college looks at her right now. She’s got King, UVA-Wise, Montreat all expressing interest. She’s been medalist three times so far. She worked really hard in the summer time,” Whalen said.
“And then my other two seniors, Julie Mowell is just a little bit ahead of Lillie Redwine. Basically, we’ve just kind of challenged both of them. We need their scores to be in the 40s for us to be competitive. We’ve got a chance to qualify for the region as a girls team if our scores come together, if our two- and three-girls come together and Hannah plays the way she can,” Whalen said.
In girls team matches, three play and two scores are counted on the team score.
“If one of those two girls come up and plays well – and they’re both capable of getting in the 40s – then hopefully we’ll be there. Hannah has been in the low 40s all season,” said Whalen.
The high numbers doesn’t just bode well for Volunteer’s team this season, but for each of those individual players in their respective future, Whalen said.
“It’s good for the sport,” he said. “In 20 years, they’re not going to worry about their back or their knees, like football. This is why I love it, because we can teach the kids this is something that they’re going to play the rest of their lives.
“I saw kids out here recently that played for me 10 years ago. It’s just really good to see that. I keep in contact with them. That’s why we try to keep these kids around, just teach them it’s a life game that you’re going to always have,” Whalen said.