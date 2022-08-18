ROGERSVILLE – With the loss of 22 seniors, Cherokee’s football team is undergoing a youth movement.“We have a good group of young men,” said second-year head coach Josh Hensley. “I’m really excited about this coming season. We’re young and we’re working hard. The core of our football team is very young. It’s very exciting for our future.”
Leading the way is freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers (see page C6). Handing the reins of the team to a freshman doesn’t worry Hensley, who said his biggest concern is “keeping him safe.”“He’s not as big as he’s going to be a year from now. So, keeping him upright and keeping him safe and keeping his hits to a minimum is something we’re going to make sure we do,” Hensley said.“At the same time, the competitiveness he has within him is going to prevail. We just have to do a good job of taking care of him and keeping him upright,” the coach said.
Charged with doing that is personnel in which Hensley also has confidence.
“Right now, our best lineman is Eli Manis,” Hensley said. “He’s our only returning starter from offense. He’s had a really good summer. He had a good winter, as well. He worked really hard. I’m really excited about him.”
“I think we’re looking really good, a lot better than what I expected,” Manis said. “We were heavy with seniors last year. A lot of guys have stepped up that I didn’t see stepping up this year. They put in a lot of hard work and they’ve definitely improved.“There are kids in here that I see being all-conference in a year or two. There’s some really good players out here that I didn’t see it in them last year,” Manis said.
One of Manis’ linemates is someone people are going to notice this year.
“Andres Moncier has been playing very well for us on the offensive line,” said Hensley. “He’s a junior. He’s very physical. He had a very good offseason, a good winter. He’s gotten strong, violent, and physical. A lot of his production is going to be on the defensive side. I don’t think we’re going to be able to live without him over there. He’s going to be a very good football player for us. He’s going to wear a lot of hats.“We have Chase Helton, as well. He’s a junior. He’s had a really good summer, as well. He’s gotten better. I’m excited to see what he can do for us. Eli Anderson is another kid that’s been working hard. Right now, he’s slated to start for us. He’s still got some work to do to earn that opportunity. He’s been working very hard. He’s a sophomore for us. He came out and had a good spring and summer. I’m proud of him for the progress that he’s made,” Hensley said.“We have another kid that’s going to fight for time, Nolan Stewart. He’s done a lot of really good things for us. He’s going to be a guy that plays on both sides of the ball. Cooper Bledsoe has started our scrimmages at the center position. He’s gotten a lot better. The thing about him is he’s very aggressive at the point of attack. He has that lineman’s mentality,” Hensley said.“A lot of our depth up front is with freshmen. We have Chance Lewis and Pierson Davidson. They’re two freshmen who are going to do some really good things for us, as well. We’re excited about them and the future that they’re going to have, as well,” said Hensley.
Taking some of the pressure off Jeffers will be a committee of running backs.
“Our featured back is going to be Kalija Sexton,” Hensley said. “He runs with a lot of violence. He doesn’t shy away from contact. We’re going to have to keep him healthy. He’s a guy that’s worked very hard in the weight room. He’s got himself prepared from the physical standpoint.“Pound for pound, he might be the strongest kid we’ve got. He eats and breathes football. He’s one of those guys who’s happy to be a Chief and we’re happy to have him. I’m really proud of him. He’s stepped up as a leader, as well,” Hensley said.
“We’re young, but I’ve got a lot of faith in us,” Sexton said. “We’re growing. We’re looking better each practice. We are a real young team but I think we’re going to put up some points this year and do great things.”Joe Henley should get some touches, as well. A workout warrior, the athletic senior is in top condition. He ran for more than 10 yards in both carries in the Aug. 12 jamboree.
“We have a lot of young depth at the running back position,” Hensley said. “Nate Matroni will get some touches. Aiden Cook is a guy that’s been emerging for us, as well as a couple of freshmen, Tyler Wolfe and Garrett Lawson. They’ve all done some good things for us this summer from the running back position.
“As far as skill guys, wide receivers and such, Elisha Tipton had a pretty good summer at the wide receiver position, Hunter Larmer, as well. Hunter Larmer did some really good things for us at the receiver position in 7-on-7. He really showed out,” Hensley said.“We have some young depth there, as well. Rowe Fletcher will be in the rotation. Gabe Catron is another kid who’s a sophomore that didn’t play for us last year. He came out and we’re excited about him. He’s gotten a lot better every single week. When you’re dealing with a young football team, you can see the growth very quickly. We’ve seen that,” Hensley said.
The defense will be led by the linebacking crew and Moncier.
“Kalija is going to be a hitter for us,” Hensley said of his two-way workhorse, Sexton.“My goal is to at least score one touchdown a game and average over four years a carry on offense,” Sexton said. “On defense, I’d like to get about five or six tackles a game. As long as we can keep everything in front of us and keep our heads up, I think we’ll be good.”“We have another young man who came to us from California, Mason Emery,” Hensley said. “He’s a sophomore. He’s really taken on a leadership role on that side. He’s kind of the emotional leader for us right now.”
“He’s good,” Sexton said. “He flies around everywhere. He is definitely one of our hardest-working players. He hustles.”
“Aidan Wood is a guy that has been playing lights-out for us inside the box,” said Hensley. “We’re really excited for him to be stepping up and taking the role that he is.”
“We’ve got a lot of young guys, but we’ve got a lot of dogs on the field,” Wood said. “We’ve all got fight in us. It’s going to be fun. All these guys just love to go out there and hit. It’s fun for me, especially, because I like to go out there and hit. So, getting some more guys that like to hit with me, that’s great.”
“We also return Joe Henley. Joe was our leading tackler last year. He did that from the safety’s position. We wanted to put him in a situation where he can make the biggest impact for our football team, so we decided to move him to linebacker,” Hensley said.“Initially, we wanted to move him to inside linebacker and we had a plethora of depth there, so he’s playing outside linebacker. Linebacker is probably our deepest position on our football team,” Hensley said.“I like the change,” Henley said. “It gets me more up front and closer to the ball where I can do a little bit more, I think.”Moncier, who won the fastest lineman competition at the jamboree, is one who can get after the quarterback.“Up front, Michael Graham has done some good things at the defensive end position, as well as Andres Moncier,” Hensley said. “I think Andres has a really good shot at a very special year on that side of the football.
“Another young man who has been showing out in our scrimmages we moved kind of late from linebacker to defensive line is Drew Gibson. He’s very strong-handed. He’s very violent with his hands. We needed some depth up front and had the thought to move him and he’s been flashing and doing a lot of really good things. He’s a guy that’s going to impact the defensive line of scrimmage for us,” Hensley said.Roles for the defensive backfield are still being sorted out, Hensley said.
“Right now, we have Hayden Lawson, Nick Matroni, Elisha Tipton, Gabe Catron rolling in the secondary,” he said. “We’re still at a point where we’re trying to figure out where the best pieces are back there for them. They’re gotten a lot better over the summer the past few weeks.”
Most of the Chiefs have personal goals to help accomplish their team goals.
“Personally, I’d like to be first team all-conference,” Manis said. “I think it’s attainable. I’d really like to get our running back, Kalija, in the end zone as much as possible. He’s following me on a lot of plays and I’ve got to lead his way.”
“I really think we need to improve from last year,” Henley said. “That’s my goal, for us to improve as much as we can and I can. We’ve got to focus on the process of getting better and focus on the little things and preparing. I want to go 50-50 or better. We need to show up ready every game, prepared, ready to go.”
“We just need to keep our heads up, keep working every day and fight for everything we get,” Sexton said.
“I think we can make it to the playoffs honestly,” Wood said. “We’ve just got to stay smart, fight through the whistle every play and fight the whole game. It’s just going to be tough. Me personally, my goals I want to lead in tackles. I love to hit. I love playing H-back and offense, but my heart is on the defensive side of the ball. I love to hit. I hope I can lead all of East Tennessee in tackles. Our goals as a team is definitely to improve from last season, .500 maybe on the season, and definitely make it to the playoffs.”
“Just making improvements every day,” Hensley said. “The theme for our season is focusing on the process and ignoring the outside noise and anything negative, any type of negativity that comes at us. Being so young, you can make strides quickly, and we’re already seeing that in this football team. I’m very excited about it.”
