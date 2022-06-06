ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee Chief Isaac Williams will continue his baseball career at the collegiate level.
He signed scholarship papers with the Milligan University Buffaloes on Wednesday, June 1.
Of his signing day, Williams said “I’m a little nervous, but excited to be here.”
He added that Milligan had shown interest in him beginning late in the regular season and through the playoffs.
He has visited Milligan, and says “It’s a really nice campus, I like it a lot.”
Isaac’s high school coach, Drew Patterson, said “Oh, man, he’s been a good one. He’s a fantastic kid; a hard worker on the field and in the classroom. He had a tremendous senior year, helping us win 19 games. He’s a powerful bat.”
Regarding going to the next level, Coach Patterson added “He has God-given talent. He has undeniable power at the plate. He will just need to find a consistent groove and a routine that works for him, he’ll settle in.
“He’s going to a good school in Milligan, he’ll get a chance to compete and be a part of something bigger than himself,” Patterson said.
Buffalo Coach Skyler Barnett said “We saw Isaac in one of our camps and we saw something we could work with. After we saw him and learned his background and the kind of young man he is, we thought he would be a great fit for our program.
“He comes from a very competitive program at Cherokee under Coach Patterson. Isaac is a skilled athlete and he can really swing the bat. He has a lot of strength and power in his swing and there’s a lot to build off of,” Barnett said.
Isaac says that his strengths are power hitting and hitting for average, but he knows he’ll have to work on making solid contact and consistency at the next level.
He also played football at Cherokee, but likes baseball because “It’s a game of ups and downs, you’re not always going to have your best day.”
On moving on from the Chiefs, he says “I’ll remember this season the most, and breaking the home run record.”