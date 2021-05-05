TELFORD – Unicoi Middle School’s potent batting lineup hit the ball all over the field in eliminating Bulls Gap from the Area 3 tournament Saturday morning at Grandview Elementary, 15-0.
The Blue Devils scored two in the first inning on a two-run triple and added five more in the second on two triples and four singles for a 7-0 lead.
After the Lady Bulldogs were retired in order for the third straight inning, the Blue Devils exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third by bunching together three singles, a home run, double, two walks and a hit batter.