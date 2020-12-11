CHURCH HILL – The Lady Panthers held Rogersville Middle School scoreless in the first half and Church Hill Middle School cruised to a 43-8 victory Monday night at CHMS.
Emilee Mailloux, who led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, scored six in the first quarter as Church Hill jumped out to a 10-0 lead, keyed by their full-court press.
The Lady Panthers maintained the pressure in the second quarter, forcing numerous turnovers leading to easy baskets and not allowing Rogersville to get into offensive sets. Church Hill built a 25-0 lead by halftime.
The Lady Warriors scored the first two points of the third quarter – a basket by Hadley Ward – and the final point of the period – a free throw by Gabbie Catron.
However, the Lady Panthers scored all 11 points in between in building a 36-3 lead through three quarters.
Besides Mailloux’s 15 points, Church Hill got nine points from Naomi Strickland and eight from Rylee Smith, while Addison Fisher added six. Ward led RMS with five, including a three-point play.
Junior Varsity
CHMS won the junior varsity girls game, 32-2, as Bre Dykes scored 17 points. The Lady Panthers improved to 3-0 with the win.