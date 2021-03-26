JOHNSON CITY – The Volunteer Falcons scored twice as many runs against the Science Hill Hilltoppers on Tuesday as they scored on Monday.
Unfortunately for Volunteer, Science Hill doubled its total, too, in the Hilltoppers’ 12-2 win over the Falcons in their home half of the home-and-away series Tuesday.
Caden Torraca was clutch at the plate on Tuesday, driving in five on two hits. Torraca drove in runs on a double in the second, a fielder’s choice in the third, and a triple in the fourth.
In the first inning, Science Hill got their offense started when Connor Haynes threw a wild pitch, allowing one run across the plate for the ‘Toppers.
Science Hill tallied five runs in the fourth inning. Jaxon Diamond, Ashton Motte, and Torraca all had RBIs in the inning.
Dustin Eatmon earned the victory on the mound for Science Hill. The righty surrendered two runs on one hit over four innings, striking out seven. Gavin Briggs threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Haynes, who also singled and scored, took the loss for Volunteer. The freshman hurler went three and two-thirds innings, allowing ten runs on eight hits and striking out four.
Science Hill smacked one home run on the day. Motte put one out in the fourth inning.
The ‘Toppers had ten hits in the game. Torraca, Diamond, Torbett, and Motte each managed two hits to lead Science Hill.
Volunteer was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Brooks made the most plays with four.