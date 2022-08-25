ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee volleyball coach Ashley Wilson likes the potential of her 2022 team thanks to the comradery exhibited so far.
“They enjoy being around each other, which makes it more enjoyable to be around them,” said Wilson. “I’m just excited to watch them. They’re a good group, they’re close-knit, more than it has been in the past. I’m excited to see what they do.”
The Lady Chiefs are comprised of big numbers and are guided by her upper classmen, who have stepped up to take on leadership roles.
“We have a big group of girls,” Wilson said. “We have 25 this year. We have a lot of freshmen. Last time I counted, we had 10 freshmen.
“Most of our varsity is very experienced. I’m really excited to watch them continue to play together. It’s kind of the same how we ended it last year. We are just kind of picking up where we left off last year. So, I’m excited to see what we can do,” she said.
“We have three seniors: Olivia Saunders, Makenna Bledsoe and Gracie Johnson. We’ve set a lot of goals. We’re kind of pushing it from where we left off last year. They’re 100 percent committed. Our seniors have stepped up and said, ‘This is what we’re going to do. This is how we’re going to do it. And we’re going to get it done,’” said Wilson.
That said, there isn’t the division that may have existed at times in the past. Overall, the girls get along well.
“We do everything together – freshmen through seniors,” Wilson said. “Obviously when we practice, we separate into varsity and JV. But I think being together helps a lot with them liking each other more, because I don’t separate them.
“I make them do stuff together – you have to work through it. Because we’re all in the same program. We’re all going to be together. At some point in time, I might look at one of these freshmen and say, ‘I’m going to need you to come up to varsity.’ And they need to know that you’re on their side, not against them. We like to do a lot of stuff together,” Wilson said.
The comradery helps to build team cohesiveness, but it also aids in the chemistry required among players in various rotations. They need to be able to play well together to have success.
“A lot of people don’t understand, but chemistry factors in a lot,” Wilson said. “If that group works well together, that group plays well together. We have so many versatile players. We moved one of our outsides to middle and she stepped in and did great. I also like that about our team, our versatility.”
Lineups and rotations are still being worked out, as Wilson tries to determine the best combination of players.
“I kinda know,” she said. “We had our set rotations like we had last year when we went to team camp this summer. Then we had our playday and I switched some things up that I really liked. I’m still rotating in and out.
“We’re going to go with the flow. They know that I don’t care to switch things up. We switched things up at the end of the season last year and it worked out better for us. We’re always trying to improve and stuff,” Wilson said.
Cherokee’s volleyball team competes in District 2-AA against Chuckey-Doak, Greeneville, Grainger and West Greene. Pretty easy road trips, but not necessarily easy competition.
“We talked about what they want as a collective whole is what they’re going to put into it,” Wilson said. “If they want to come in and work hard every single day and push the limit, we’re going to push the limit and we’re going to do stuff that Cherokee volleyball hasn’t done before.
“But if they come in and goof off and we don’t take stuff seriously, then that’s what it’s going to be,” she said.
“I told them it’s going to go whichever way they want it to go,” Wilson said. “The ball is in their court.”
