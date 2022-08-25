2022 Cherokee volleyball team

The 2022 Cherokee volleyball team includes: (first row) Olivia Saunders, Gracie Johnson and Makenna Bledsoe; (second row) Rachel Young, Cheyenne Capps, Kendyl Fields, Lauren Stidham, Ava Morgan, Gabi Catron and Sophie Weems; (third row) Alanna Greer, Kaydence Hensley, Kinley Trent, Darci Kirkpatrick, Leah Lipe, Aniyah Bandy, Nicole Bradley, Jaclyn Cooper and Kristen Gillett; (fourth row) Alea Clevinger, Kylie Carpenter, Maggie Richardson, Bevyn Hancock, Reece Nichols and Campbell Owen.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee volleyball coach Ashley Wilson likes the potential of her 2022 team thanks to the comradery exhibited so far.

