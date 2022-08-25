CHURCH HILL – In her second year as Volunteer volleyball coach, Nora Barton likes the makeup of her 2022 squad.
“This is a great group of girls,” she said. “They’re positive, they’re energetic. They bring energy to every single practice. That’s hard to do when you’ve been out here for hours and you’re tired and your body’s aching. But their heads are in the right spot. I’m excited.”
The upperclassmen will lead the way.
“We have six seniors returning,” Barton said. “I’m looking for those seniors to bring energy to the court. Among them, we’ve got Sydney Cloud, who is our setter. She’s going to be looked to bring the experience on the court. She does a great job.
“We have Alisha Lindsey, who worked really hard in the offseason. She’s an outside hitter for us. I’m looking for her to get some big hits,” Barton said of another senior.
“We also have a good junior group, although it’s only three. Veda Barton is a junior. We’re looking to her for some big hits in the middle. She may be floating around a bit, we never know,” the coach said of her daughter, also a standout on the basketball team.
Barton likes the rising youngsters vying for playing time, as well.
“We’ve got a truly great sophomore group, a lot of great talent, up and coming,” she said. “We’re really looking for Chloe Redwine to develop and help us out in the next few years. Lily Christian is another great player. She’s a setter, but she’s also developed herself as a DS over the offseason, so we’re looking to her for that.
“Aliah Laster is another sophomore who is a great utility player,” Barton said of Laster, who made a big impact on the track team as a freshman last year. “She’s a setter. She can pass the ball, she can hit the ball. She’s just learning all of the positions of the game. She doesn’t have a set position yet. Really, she can be anywhere.
“Then we have a freshman who could be a standout, Adah Snodgrass. She’s doing all the right things. I’m so happy that she’s on the team. I’m excited to see what she develops into as the season goes on,” said Barton.
So far, the energy and positive attitude brought by her team has Barton elated.
“It is half the battle,” she acknowledged. “This really is a game of swings. We’ve seen it time after time. You’re down six points and you think you’re way down, but six points in volleyball is nothing. It’s really whoever has the momentum. It’s whichever team has the energy.
“We’ve talked a lot about that. When you’re down, or when you have a teammate down, it’s got to be all the other girls coming together to lift that kid up. And they do a great job of that,” Barton said.
The Lady Falcons play in District 1-AA with defending champion Sullivan East, Elizabethton, Johnson County, Tennessee High and Unicoi County.
“Everybody’s strong,” Barton said. “We know that we have to go into every single game with our game face on because they’re all strong. There’s no one in our conference that’s going to lay down, including us. That’s exciting. That’s what makes it fun and interesting. I don’t want it to go to three sets, but it’s good for the fans.”
Incremental development will play a factor in how successful the season is.
“My goal has been the same since I came in last year: to be better today than we were yesterday,” Barton said. “And honestly, if we develop everyone’s individual skills that these girls can tap into, all of that just adds up to a team.
“I hope that they realize that and I hope that’s what they’re working toward. We talk about it a lot in practice: ‘You’re not a position yet. You’re a person on this team that’s developing the skills of this game that’s going to help your entire team be successful.’
“That’s my goal, for each individual kid to come together as a team and realize the unity they have, improve every game, every day, every practice. If they can develop a skill that they’ve been working on and they can do it now and couldn’t yesterday, even if it’s something simple in their mind like making a better decision today than yesterday, that’s a win,” Barton said.
“If they start making those better decisions in their play, that starts adding up and then it becomes successful for the team,” she said.
