2022 Volunteer volleyball team

The 2022 Volunteer volleyball team includes: (kneeling) Karsyn Gibson, Bella Lee, Lily Christian, Angel Hall, Alexis Bellamy, Chloe Redwine, Ellie Sherwood and Alisha Lindsey; (middle row) Aubree Hall, Isabella Byington, Sydney Cloud, Meredith Lovelace, Abbey Williams and Lexi Hilton; (back row) Jaycee Cassidy, Aliah Laster, Madisyn Williams, Genesis Dunn, Adah Snodgrass and Veda Barton.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

CHURCH HILL – In her second year as Volunteer volleyball coach, Nora Barton likes the makeup of her 2022 squad.

