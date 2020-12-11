SURGOINSVILLE – Surgoinsville built a first-half lead and held off the visiting Bulls Gap Bulldogs, 38-34, in a foul-fest Monday at Surgoinsville Middle School.
Bulls Gap was called for 24 fouls, while Surgoinsville was whistled for 23. Bulls Gap’s Parker Travis and Jake Elliott both fouled out, while three other Bulldogs picked up four fouls each.
Jackson Clonce fouled out for Surgoinsville, while three other Eagles had four fouls apiece.
Neither team did itself any favors at the free throw line. Bulls Gap connected on 10 of 27, while the Eagles hit just 6 of 29.
Jordan Winegar scored five of his game-high 14 points in the first quarter as the Eagles took an early 7-5 lead.
The Eagles extended the lead to 18-13 at the break as Winegar scored six more points in the second period.
Surgoinsville extended their lead to 32-21 in the third. Eamon Ailshie scored five in the quarter, including a three. Winegar added a three, as well.
The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Eagles, 13-6, as Elliott and Isaiah Jones hit threes.
Jones led Bulls Gap with 11, while Elliott added seven, including two three-pointers.
Roman Borghetti-Metz added eight points for Surgoinsville.