EIDSON – Washburn’s Lady Pirates ran out to a 34-0 lead, then coasted to a 56-5 victory in the girls varsity game.
“The girls play hard,” Clinch coach Josh Bowlin said. “We’re just inexperienced.”
Summer Green got the Lady Wildcats on the board with a bank shot in the final minute of the first half. Clinch’s lone senior, Tori Fant, scored three points in the third quarter for the Lady Wildcats.
“We’ve got a good leader,” Bowlin said of the senior. “Tori is a great leader on and off the court.”
Three Lady Pirates scored in double-figures, led by Saylor Clay’s 17, which including three, three-pointers. Tori Coffey also had three treys, finishing with 13, while Braelyn Coffey added 11, including one from beyond the arc.
Kylie Nicely, with six points, had the other two of Washburn’s nine three-pointers. The Lady Pirates (9-4) are a tough opponent for experienced teams.
“That’s a great Washburn girls team,” Bowlin said. “They’re well-coached. They shot the ball extremely well, just like the boys. That was a good team.”
With such a dearth of experience, the Lady Wildcats’ season was destined to be one long, learning session. Nobody is expecting overnight miracles.
“It’s going to take some time just to get them where they need to be,” Bowlin said. “We’ve got three eighth-graders on there, too, so we’re young. We’re building for the future. But they played hard.”