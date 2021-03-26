ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-0 loss to Tennessee High on Tuesday.
Tennessee scored on a single by Evan Mutter, a double by Brayden Blevins, a double by Greg Harris, and a double by Mason Johns in the first inning.
The Chiefs struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Tennessee, giving up 12 runs.
Johns was the winning pitcher for Tennessee. The pitcher went the distance, pitching five innings, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out six and walking one.
Matt Newton took the loss for Cherokee. Newton surrendered seven runs on seven hits over two innings, striking out one and walking none.
Aidan Webb and Trent Price each had hits for the Chiefs.
Tennessee racked up 11 hits on the day. Johns, Mutter, and Garrett Embree each had two hits for Tennessee.