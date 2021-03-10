ROGERSVILLE – The Battle of Rogersville was held Saturday morning with the Warriors against the Warriors.
Rogersville Middle School out-hit Rogersville City School, 2-1, but RCS outscored RMS, 14-1, thanks to 13 walks issued by RMS pitchers.
City School jumped out to a five-run first. Clay Wagoner drew a walk off RMS starter Sammie Augusta to start the inning.
Wagoner stole second then advanced to third on a ball to Landon Jeffers, who also walked. Wagoner came home on a wild pitch to Manning Brooks, who followed with a walk.
With Gage Adkins at the plate, Jeffers advanced to third on a wild pitch. Brooks stole second, then advanced to third on a passed ball that scored Jeffers.
Adkins and Porter Owen walked to load the bases.
Adkins was picked off at first, but Grant Moreland then laid down a bunt and reached on an error as Brooks and Owen crossed the plate to make it 4-0. Moreland made it all the way to third on the play.
Aden Phipps grounded out to short on the next play, scoring Moreland for the 5-0 RCS lead.
RMS picked up a run in the bottom half of the inning. Augusta hit a one-out single to left then went to second when Elijah Curtsinger was hit by a pitch.
Augusta advanced to third when Roudy Henley grounded out to Jeffers at second, then scored when Eli Carmack reached on an error.
City School starter Owen induced a ground ball back to the mound to end the threat.
RCS added four more runs in the second on three walks, two errors and a nit batter.
After holding RMS scoreless in the second, RCS put five more on the board in the third on five walks, an error and an RBI-single by Brooks.