Rogersville's Brady Light (20) looks for running room.
RMS running back Lane Gilliam (22) makes a cut.
RMS's Riley Elkins (34) blocks for Lane Gilliam (22).
Lane Gilliam (22) is tripped up by Chuckey-Doak defender.
RMS quarterback Ezra Garrett (3) runs for yardage.
Rogersville Middle School's offensive line comes off the ball.
RMS's Ezra Garrett (3) tries to shake a Chuckey-Doak tackler.
RMS's defensive line works in the trenches.
RMS's Ethan Haun (52) battles at the line.
RMS's Lane Gilliam (22) finds nowhere to go on this run.
Rogersville's Noah Hill (16) receives a kick.
RMS's Lane Gilliam (22) tries to shake a Black Knights tackler.
RMS's Kaden Gates (24) forces Chuckey-Doak ball carrier out of bounds.
Rogersville's Kaden Gates (24) looks for running room surrounded by Black Knights.
RMS's Riley Elkins (34) is wrapped up by Black Knights.
RMS's Jackson Spiller (21) slips past a Chuckey-Doak tackler.
RMS's Lane Gilliam (22) protects the ball from Chuckey-Doak defender.
ROGERSVILLE - The visiting Chuckey-Doak Black Knights gave the Warriors of Rogersville Middle School all they could handle in a middle school football game Thursday at RMS.
The Black Knights rolled to the win, 50-6.
Ezra Garrett scored a touchdown on the last play of the game for the Warriors.
On this page are photos of the action taken by Bobby Vaughn.
