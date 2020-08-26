MAYNARDVILLE – The Jason Lawson Era got off to an impressive start Friday as the Cherokee Chiefs traveled to Union County and delivered a dominant performance in a 48-0 victory in the 2020 opener.
“The kids did a great job,” said Lawson. “It was a pleasant surprise. We really didn’t know what we had going in. We had only scrimmaged against ourselves, intersquad. It was a lot of unknowns and uncertainties. The kids really rose to the occasion and showed what they were capable of.”
What they showed they were capable of was complete dominance.
They outgained the Patriots in offense, 338 to 11. Cherokee out-passed the Patriots, 50 yards to nine, as junior quarterback Micah Jones completed 5-of-6 passes with one interception.
The Chiefs had 14 first downs to the Patriots’ none, and out-rushed Union County, 288 to two, led by Trent Price’s 132 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
“A lot of that had to do with the offensive line,” Lawson said. “They were making some really good blocks and creating some holes. He was doing a great job of seeing the field and getting to the open area. He’s an explosive runner. Once he gets in the open field, he can make people miss. He’s definitely a lot of fun to watch.”
The Chiefs scored on their second possession after forcing Union County to punt from deep in its own territory.
Price set up the Chiefs’ first touchdown with a 13-yard run to the Patriots’ seven, where he ran it in on the next play to give Cherokee a 6-0 lead with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
Ethan Paskel returned the ensuing kickoff 15 yards to the Union 25, where the Chiefs’ defense pushed them backward.
Kyle Stough was gang-tackled for a five-yard loss on first down. A holding call on second down pushed the Patriots back to the 12. Paskel was then stuffed for no gain, forcing a third-and-23.
Dalton Bradshaw connected with Noah Monroe on a pass, but Monroe was dragged down after only a three-yard gain, forcing a fourth-and-20 at the Union 15.
A muffed snap on a punt attempt was made worse with a soccer-kick on the ground by the Patriot punter. Cherokee senior Tater Haun, who made the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State football team last year, scooped up the ball and ran 13 yards for a touchdown.
Price’s run made it 16-0 with 2:00 left in the opening quarter.
The Chiefs defense held the Patriots to minus-one yard and a punt on the ensuing possession.
Cherokee then drove 52 yards in nine plays in the first 4:45 of the second quarter, capped by Price’s one-yard touchdown run. Nick Sumpter’s point after gave Cherokee a 21-0 lead with 7:15 left in the first half.
Cherokee dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
“They did great,” Lawson said. “We’ve been on them in practice and really tried to get them to sell out and work hard. I told them, if you guys will get in there and stay at it and block 100 percent, we’ll stay right there with you. We’ll keep running it behind you. We did and reaped really good rewards.
“They’re a really talented group. Our offensive line and defensive line are really strong. They have good speed and they have done great in practice with what we’ve been trying to do and what we’ve been trying to implement. They’ve really taken it all in and worked hard for us. Obviously, you could tell the benefits of that on Friday. We could run it wherever we wanted,” Lawson said.
“It’s not going to be like that every week, I know that. I realize that. But it was a pleasant surprise to see the force that we had on the line,” Lawson said.
Union County began its next possession with its best field position of the game when Stough took the kickoff 28 yards to the Patriots 45.
However, a false start, followed by a two-yard run and a personal foul pushed the Patriots back to their own 31 for a second-and-24. A two-yard run by Carson Nicley and a fumbled snap set up a fourth-and-24 at the 31.
Lawson, who is handling offensive coordinator duties, praised his defensive coordinator, Todd Pait, and his staff for the Cherokee defense’s shutdown effort on the Patriots.
“Coach Pait and the defensive staff did an excellent job last week scheming for what Union does,” said Lawson.
Cherokee began its next possession at their own 39. Seven plays later, Price was sprinting into the end zone from 20 yards out and 27-0 lead. Even the Chiefs’ backfires turned into successes in this game, as Matt Newton took a bad snap on the point after attempt and ran it in for two points and a 29-0 lead with 1:16 left in a half thoroughly dominated by Cherokee.
“A game like that is really good for our confidence,” Lawson said. “It’s really good for us to go back and look and find some small things to tweak, but overall, we felt like we had a really solid performance, top to bottom.”
Jones scored on a seven-yard run and Landon Jackson ran one in from five yards for Cherokee in the third quarter.
“Our guys played really good team football,” Lawson said. “That’s a mark of a good team. Not being selfish, getting in there and knowing what your job is, stepping up and doing your job the best of your ability – no matter where, blocking this guy or blocking another guy, whether you get the run the ball or carry out a play fake.
“Our guys buy into it. We’ve got a really good team. These guys have been together for a little while. Obviously, we’ve only got nine seniors, but they’ve got some experience playing together. They’ve meshed as a group and they’ve definitely made this transition a whole lot easier because they do have such good chemistry together,” Lawson said.
Cherokee has also had an infusion of strong freshmen this season. Kalija Sexton picked up where he left off at Rogersville Middle School with a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the Chiefs’ scoring Friday.
“They’ve spent all summer working and obviously they were really talented kids when they got here,” Lawson said of the first-year group. “They’re continuing to work and not settle and basically be content with the success they had at their last school. They want to keep pushing at have success at this school, as well.”
Lawson has seen great effort from all the team members, freshmen through seniors, in his initial time at the helm.
“Everybody benefits from hard work,” he said. “I’m just really pleased with how these kids have bought into the process and are just giving everything they got for us.”
Cherokee hosts Sullivan South Friday in the Chiefs’ home opener.
“South is always a good football team,” Lawson said. “They’re well-coached and the kids play hard. They’re very disciplined. They’ll do their best to stop what we’re good at.”
The Rebels had to cancel their Aug. 21 opener with Daniel Boone when a member of South’s “football community” tested positive for COVID-19 back around Aug. 12, forcing the team to quarantine through Aug. 18.
“Their backs are against the wall – they’ve not played a game yet,” Lawson said. “The deck is not in their favor. I’m sure they’ve got film of Union County, so they’ve got a leg up on us there. But, we do at least have some experience this season. Hopefully, we can build off that experience and use it to keep moving forward.
“South is going to be a completely different ball club than what we faced at Union. There are still a lot of unknowns that go with it, but obviously we’re going to do a good job of trying to keep our guys where they need to be, keep them focused, keep them working,” Lawson said.
Lawson had this week all planned out Monday afternoon, beginning with watching some Union County game tape.
“We’re going to send the JV out to D-B and keep some of them here and start game-planning, working on what we’re going to do on Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll polish it up, get everything fine-tuned. Thursday, we’ll walk through and Friday, we’re going to line up in Big Red Valley,” Lawson said.